Premium audio accessory maker Bowers & Wilkins just announced its new PX7 S2 headphones and they might just have what it takes to knock those AirPods Max off your head.

While AirPods Max have all of those Apple smarts, there's sometimes no beating a great sound and that's what B&W is claiming to offer here. Priced at $399, these things are a little cheaper than Apple's offering and they come with all the features you'd expect for your money, too.

Those features begin with 30-hour battery life — with USB-C charging — and a 3.5mm headphone jack for those times when Bluetooth just won't cut it. We're told to expect "sounds like no other" as well, all thanks to an "all-new acoustic platform" that B&W seems particularly excited about.