What you need to know
- B&W has announced its new PX7 S2 wireless headphones.
- The new PX7 S2 feature ANC and a 30-hour battery life.
- Three colors are available at $399 each.
Premium audio accessory maker Bowers & Wilkins just announced its new PX7 S2 headphones and they might just have what it takes to knock those AirPods Max off your head.
While AirPods Max have all of those Apple smarts, there's sometimes no beating a great sound and that's what B&W is claiming to offer here. Priced at $399, these things are a little cheaper than Apple's offering and they come with all the features you'd expect for your money, too.
Those features begin with 30-hour battery life — with USB-C charging — and a 3.5mm headphone jack for those times when Bluetooth just won't cut it. We're told to expect "sounds like no other" as well, all thanks to an "all-new acoustic platform" that B&W seems particularly excited about.
Px7 S2 is built around an all-new acoustic platform designed to deliver unmatched high-resolution sound quality. At its heart are newly developed, custom-designed 40mm drive units, specifically created to suit the requirements of headphone listening. The drivers offer an ultra-fast response – allowing them to faithfully reproduce every nuance in a piece of music – while remaining supremely low in distortion, resulting in a more accurate, high-resolution presentation. The drive units are also carefully angled inside each earcup to ensure a consistent distance relative to the listener's ear from every point across the surface of each driver, again producing a more natural and immersive soundstage.
There is of course active noise cancelation as well as some nice chunky ear cups to ensure sound stays out and your music stays in, while there was never going to be any denying the quality of the product itself — these things look great. B&W has a reputation for making solid, quality-feeling headphones and the PX7 S2 don't look like they will disappoint. Color options include gray, blue, and black which might not be quite as exciting as AirPods Max, but that might be a plus point depending on your outlook.
B&W also says the new PX7 S2 will support the Bowers & Wilkins Music app, one that "can be used to pair Px7 S2 to a mobile device, fine-tune the sound through adjustable EQ, activate or disengage the noise-cancelling transparency mode to let in more or less of the outside world and finally, monitor the headphone's charge levels."
All of that and more will set you back that $399 mentioned earlier. We'll need to try these things for ourselves to make a full judgment, but things definitely sound promising already. You can order your new headphones direct from B&W now. It's early days, but these have the potential to become the best headphones for Apple Music fans and the like. Will they live up to the hype?
