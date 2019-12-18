As reported by MacWorld , Apple and Shazam previously ran this promotion from November 29 to December 2. It seems this promotion has been extended and is available until the end of the year:

New customers can score six months of free Apple Music through Shazam between now and New Year's Eve, and even existing subscribers can grab three months for free!

From now until New Year's Eve you can get a six months subscription to Apple Music for free. All you need to do is Shazam something with the Shazam iPhone app. When you do so you will automatically be able to sign up for six months Apple Music for free.

The free six months is only available to new customers. However, existing customers can still get three months for free using the same deal. To get six months, you'll need to download Shazam. Inside the app, tap the Library symbol, and you should see a promotion that says 'Limited Time Only - Get up to 6 months free of Apple Music'. Tap 'Try Now' and follow the instructions. You can also access the deal by "Shazaming" a song, once the song is identified you'll get a chance to take advantage of the deal.

Apple has confirmed that previous subscribers who resubscribe will get three free months. To do this, head to your iOS settings. In Apple ID, head to Subscriptions and cancel your Apple Music subscription. Your subscription will still run its course, but in the meantime, you can get the three months free. Head over to the Shazam app and into the app's settings. You need to disconnect Apple Music From Shazam. After doing this the offer should appear. Then all you need to do is follow the instructions as per the above. Apple will recognize you're a returning subscriber so you'll only get three months. If your subscription period is still running, you'll be given the option to add the balance to your account with an iTunes Pass.

Happy streaming!

