A new report from Chinese website cnBeta says Apple may launch a new entry-level iPad in Spring 2021, featuring an A13 chip and Touch ID.

According to the report:

Apple is very busy now, because this year they released a lot of new products, and these products currently have to reasonably arrange how to produce them, especially the iPhone 12 Pro series, which is very out of stock. The report also mentioned that in addition to preparing for this year's new products, Apple is also planning to produce some new products for next spring, including a new generation of iPad.

CnBeta says that according to "exposed news", a new generation iPad (iPad 9 if you're counting) will be released in the Spring of 2021. The report says it will feature a 10.5-inch LED screen, whilst retaining the basic design of the current model, including traditional Touch ID.

The report does say the body will be thinner and lighter, however.

Internally, the report says the iPad will feature Apple's A13 chip from the iPhone 11, as well as 4GB of RAM and a starting storage configuration of 64GB. That would indicate not only a faster processor but more base storage, the 2020 iPad currently comes in 32GB and 128GB.

The report also claims the entry-level tablet will retain Apple's Lightning connector, unlike the iPad Pro and Air which feature USB-C. The report also claims the tablet will retail at the same price of $299 that the current one does.

Whilst the veracity of this rumor isn't certain, there are several plausible elements. All of the upgrades mentioned (A13, increased storage, thinner and lighter design) are natural steps for the entry-level iPad. This would mark an improvement on the current model whilst retaining separation from the iPad Air which features Apple's A14 chip and iPad Pro-like design.

Perhaps the most obvious counterpoint is the fact Apple only released its latest entry-level iPad in September. It seems strange Apple would cut the lifespan of its most recent tablet so short if it weren't for a more significant upgrade like a change in form factor, however, it's not unheard of.