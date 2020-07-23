When Apple announced iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 at WWDC 2020, there were some exciting new features coming in Messages, which would also be on macOS Big Sur. These new features are pinned messages and a lot of refinements to group messaging, including inline replies and mentions. Now, that's all fine and dandy, as long as you only talk to people who are also iPhone users. But unfortunately, it isn't a perfect world, and some of us still have green bubbles — it's just another way of highlighting the pains of using Messages. So what's new in Messages with iOS 14 anyway?

Let's take a moment to discuss how impressive the new Messages features are in iOS 14 first. We're getting pinned conversations, new Memoji (if you're into that), and inline replies and mentions for group messages. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo The new pinning feature lets you "pin" up to nine conversations at the top of the Messages app so you can quickly refer to them at any time, without having to dig through all of your old conversations. The pinned messages can be with individuals or group chats. To be honest, I've wanted a pinned feature for Messages for years, and I'm glad that it's finally coming in iOS 14. I often had essential bits of info, such as monthly housing expenses in a group message with my husband and roommates or doctor office info for my parents with my siblings, so having conversations like that pinned to the top is very convenient. The more significant changes involve group messaging, and that includes inline replies, mentions, and even the ability to name a group chat and assign it an image or emoji. The inline replies allow users to address specific messages in a group chat, so everyone knows who the response is directed towards. The mentions let you target specific people in a group chat, and if the recipient has notifications on for mentions, they'll always know when someone mentions them in chat. And if you have several group chats going, it can be hard to identify which one is which — that's why the naming feature is nice, so you can give a label for each group chat you're in, along with assigning it an image or emoji for easier identification. A quick note about mentions: for this functionality to work, the mention should be typed out as it appears in Messages. For example, just type "@Christine" if you were in a group chat with me. If you're continually participating in group chats, then these new features are going to be fantastic — unless those group chats include people who don't use Apple devices, and that's where the problem lies. Apple should look into RCS to replace SMS in Messages