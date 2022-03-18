Apple's newly refreshed iPad Air 5 went on sale today and the company has shared a new ad to YouTube that highlights everything the computer has to offer. Or is it a computer? Who knows!

The new iPad Air is now available to buy and is proving popular among those who have been able to get their hands on one. Apple's new ad highlights some of the biggest features that people can look forward to including the addition of 5G connectivity and that speedy Apple silicon in the form of an M1 chip. Just like the one in the iPad Pro!

The video might only be 68 seconds long, but it shows off all of the cool things people can do with an iPad while still finding time to remind them that their next computer isn't actually a computer at all.