What you need to know
- Apple has released a new ad dedicated to this new iPad Air 5.
- The new iPad Air ad drives home all of the main benefits of Apple's latest tablet.
- The iPad Air starts at $599.
Apple's newly refreshed iPad Air 5 went on sale today and the company has shared a new ad to YouTube that highlights everything the computer has to offer. Or is it a computer? Who knows!
The new iPad Air is now available to buy and is proving popular among those who have been able to get their hands on one. Apple's new ad highlights some of the biggest features that people can look forward to including the addition of 5G connectivity and that speedy Apple silicon in the form of an M1 chip. Just like the one in the iPad Pro!
The video might only be 68 seconds long, but it shows off all of the cool things people can do with an iPad while still finding time to remind them that their next computer isn't actually a computer at all.
Introducing the new iPad Air. Supercharged by the Apple M1 chip. In five amazing colors. 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with 5G. (Cellular models subject to availability. Accessories sold separately.) 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage. And, of course, it works with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. Your next computer is not a computer.
The new iPad Air is arguably the best iPad for most people right now and this video does a great job of driving that home. Apple Pencil support, a speedy chip, and wireless connectivity make for a compelling option for anyone, whether they're a road warrior at work or a gamer at home.
