Apple announced the brand new 9th-generation iPad yesterday and it's still the best iPad for kids and those wanting to get an inexpensive Apple tablet. It's also the first iPad to ditch the white bezels, even on the silver version.

Until now, all non-black/gray iPads have come with white bezels around their screens for reasons unknown to any reasonable person. The bezels immediately made the screen appear smaller to a ton of people, but now they're gone for good.

The iPad isn't the first Apple tablet to ditch the white bezels, of course. iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad Pro all come with the same black bezels no matter which color you buy — even those funky green iPad Airs have a black facia, thankfully.

It isn't immediately clear why Apple has made the change, or why it's happening now after all these years. But it's a change that could finally give those who disliked the white look the opportunity to buy a different color iPad for once!

Apple's refreshed 9th-generation iPad still comes with a 10.2-inch display, although this time it gains True Tone support as well.

Apple today introduced the new iPad (9th generation), featuring the powerful A13 Bionic chip that packs even more performance and capability into the most popular iPad, all while retaining its all-day battery life.1 Starting at just $329, the new iPad features a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard, the intuitive iPadOS 15, and twice the storage of the previous generation.

