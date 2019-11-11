Renders of what people think the next iPhone will look like are nothing new. And with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro being just weeks old we thought we might have some time before iPhone 12 got the render treatment. We found out last month that isn't the case and now we have new renders to share.

These come via PhoneArena and are based on previous claims from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that an all-new design is coming. It's believed to be similar to the much loved iPhone 4 design, and I'm definitely 100% here for it. Especially if it looks anything like these renders.