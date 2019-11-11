What you need to know
- New iPhone 12 renders look gorgeouus.
- They're based on previous Ming-Chi Kuo reports.
- If this is anything like the real iPhone 12, I can't wait for it to arrive.
Renders of what people think the next iPhone will look like are nothing new. And with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro being just weeks old we thought we might have some time before iPhone 12 got the render treatment. We found out last month that isn't the case and now we have new renders to share.
These come via PhoneArena and are based on previous claims from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that an all-new design is coming. It's believed to be similar to the much loved iPhone 4 design, and I'm definitely 100% here for it. Especially if it looks anything like these renders.
It's no surprise that this this iPhone 12 looks similar to iPad Pro. The 2018 refresh of Apple's high end iPad was previously compared with iPhone 4 itself. The flat edges alone give it a similar vibe. And again, I really do like it.
With the iPhone 12, however, Apple is rumored to be moving away from the softer contours of present models in favor of a sharper, boxier aesthetic that channels the design sensibilities of the iPhone 4 and 5. Actually, Apple has already tried something similar with the new iPad Pro, which has decidedly sharper edges than previous models. The MacBook, too, has shifted to a similar design, so it would make sense for the iPhone to join them. After all, Apple is all about consistency.
Other points of note are the smaller Face ID notch at the top of the screen as well as an extra camera around the back. If having three lenses triggered your trypophibia, this isn't going to do you one bit of good.
All that aside I'd be all over any iPhone that looked like this one. Now it's over to Apple to deliver on something that it never said it was making. I'm sure that we won't be disappointed at all...
