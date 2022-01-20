The iPhone 13 has been in the hands of Apple customers since September of 2021 but that doesn't mean that Apple still isn't advertising the heck out of it.

Today, the company released two new ads that highlight some of the main features of its latest flagship smartphone.

The first, called "Doin' Laps," highlights the battery life of the iPhone 13. The jump from the 12 to 13 was noticeable, especially if you were someone who upgraded from the iPhone 12 mini to the iPhone 13 mini.