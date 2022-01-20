What you need to know
- Apple has released two new ads for the iPhone 13.
- "Doin' Laps" highlights the battery like of the new iPhone.
- "Run Baby Run" showcases the protection of the new Ceramic Shield glass.
The iPhone 13 has been in the hands of Apple customers since September of 2021 but that doesn't mean that Apple still isn't advertising the heck out of it.
Today, the company released two new ads that highlight some of the main features of its latest flagship smartphone.
The first, called "Doin' Laps," highlights the battery life of the iPhone 13. The jump from the 12 to 13 was noticeable, especially if you were someone who upgraded from the iPhone 12 mini to the iPhone 13 mini.
What will you do with even looooooonger battery life? Relax, it's iPhone.
The second ad is called "Run Baby Run." This ad shows off Ceramic Shield, the new smartphone glass featured in the entire iPhone 13 lineup. As the ad shows, if your iPhone lands in the hands of your kid, you can at least rest a little easier knowing that it is more protected from drops than prior iPhone models.
Keep in mind, though, that Ceramic Shield does not increase its resistance to scratches - just drops.
iPhone 13 with Ceramic Shield. Tougher than any smartphone glass. Relax, it's iPhone.
If you want to take your iPhone 13 battery experience even further, check out our list of the Best MagSafe chargers of 2022.
