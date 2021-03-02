It looks like you'll soon be able to keep track of things like Beats headphones and other non-Apple devices in the Find My app.

As reported by MacRumors, the latest developer beta of iOS 14.5 has added a new "Items" tab to the Find My app, which will allow users to track non-Apple devices like headphones, luggage, backpacks, and more.

In preparation for the launch of this feature, Apple has made a new "Items" tab visible by default in the Find My app in the third beta of iOS 14.5 seeded to developers today. Previously, this tab was only accessible by toggling a developer setting or by entering the URL scheme "findmy://items" in Safari on an iPhone or iPad, but it now appears automatically for all users running the latest beta.

In addition to the new "Items" tab, the latest version of the Find My app also includes new notification settings as well as the ability to see the last-known location of your devices if they are not connected to a network of some kind.