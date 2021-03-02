What you need to know
- The latest iOS 14.5 developer beta has added the "Items" tab to the Find My app.
- The tab will allow users to track non-Apple accessories.
- The tab is also expected to be where users track their AirTags.
It looks like you'll soon be able to keep track of things like Beats headphones and other non-Apple devices in the Find My app.
As reported by MacRumors, the latest developer beta of iOS 14.5 has added a new "Items" tab to the Find My app, which will allow users to track non-Apple devices like headphones, luggage, backpacks, and more.
In preparation for the launch of this feature, Apple has made a new "Items" tab visible by default in the Find My app in the third beta of iOS 14.5 seeded to developers today. Previously, this tab was only accessible by toggling a developer setting or by entering the URL scheme "findmy://items" in Safari on an iPhone or iPad, but it now appears automatically for all users running the latest beta.
In addition to the new "Items" tab, the latest version of the Find My app also includes new notification settings as well as the ability to see the last-known location of your devices if they are not connected to a network of some kind.
Apple's long-rumored AirTags, the company's Tile-competitor that will let you track basically anything, are also expected to end up in the "Items" section of the Find My app.
The tracker is expected to work with a mesh network created by Apple devices that will activate when an item is lost.
From leaks and rumors, it is believed that AirTags are location trackers much like the popular Tile. The general idea is that as long as you have your iPhone or iPad, you can find the AirTags wherever they are. Attach them to your keys or put one in your wallet and you'll always be able to find those items. There are already a number of NFC tags for iPhone on the market. AirTags appear to be similar, but with deeper integration with iOS and iPadOS.
It is currently unknown just when AirTags will be released, but it could be as early as the rumored March event that Apple is expected to host.
