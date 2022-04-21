OWC has today announced a raft of new storage and connectivity products, the most interesting of which is a new rack-mounted server designed for video professionals who need more than 1.5 petabytes of storage.

The new Jellyfish R24 is a beast and is designed for full video editing teams who need fast and reliable access to assets while they work. The New R24 packs 512GB of RAM and two different SSD caches alongside four 10-gigabit Ethernet ports. And it just gets more insane from there!

OWC is proud to introduce the R24 as the flagship product of its Jellyfish lineup. The Jellyfish R24 redefines what a rack-mounted server for video teams should be. Built with 24 bays of HDD storage and up to 432 TB (expandable to over 1.5 Petabytes), the R24 comes with 512 GB of RAM and 2 TB of SSD cache and 8 TB of NVME cache pool. The R24 is guaranteed to make sure your professional video editors are editing together at the speed of thought. There is no rack-mounted NAS server on the market with more power or better designed for what video teams do. Combining that with the same plug-and-play ease of use and software that the rest of the Jellyfish models have, the R24 becomes the perfect server to build your content team around.

As for pricing, it's at the level where you really don't want to think about it but probably already have the company credit card in hand. More information is available on the OWC website.

Those who need something more portable can check out the new Jellyfish Mobile, while the press release has details on other announcements that include new Copy That for Mac software and more.

Known worldwide as the gold standard portable NAS for video teams, The Jellyfish Mobile is your plug-and-play, easy-to-use best friend for your small in-house or on-the-go content team. The Jellyfish Mobile is a complete gamechanger for your team's video workflow. With no IT, you can easily connect to 14 10G or 1G video editors and spread up to 2300 MB/s in real-world video speed to them.

If you're a pro video team that needs the best Mac storage solution, OWC is always a good place to start.