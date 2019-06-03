Since the iPad has started to branch off from the iPhone in terms of what it can do with a larger screen, Apple has decided to rebrand iOS on the iPad to iPadOS. We have a guide on everything you need to know about iPadOS, but one of the coolest features are the new keyboard shortcuts with physical keyboards.
Apple stated that there are around 30 new keyboard shortcuts total in Safari, and here are the ones that they revealed in the keynote:
- Use default font size in Reader (Cmd + 0)
- Open link in background (Cmd + tap)
- Toggle downloads (Cmd + Alt)
- Open link in new window (Cmd + Alt + tap)
- Use selection for Find (Cmd + E)
- Email this page (Cmd + I)
- Open link in new tab (Cmd + Shift + tap)
- Decrease Reader text size (Cmd + -)
- Zoom in (Cmd + +)
- Zoom out (Cmd + -)
- Save webpage (Cmd + S)
- Change focused element (Alt + tab)
- Focus Smart Search field (Cmd + Alt + F)
- Dismiss web view in app (Cmd + W)
- Increase Reader text size (Cmd + +)
- Download linked file (Alt + tap)
- Add link to Reading List (Shift + tap)
- Close other tabs (Cmd + Alt + W)
- Scroll around screen (arrow keys)
- Paste without formatting (Cmd + Shift + Alt + V)
- New Private tab (Cmd + Shift + N)
- Actual size (Cmd + 0)
- Open search result (Cmd + Return)
- Toggle bookmarks (Cmd + Alt + 1)
These new physical keyboard shortcuts are bound to make your iPad life a bit easier. These new shortcuts will work in conjunction with the previous ones that we're familiar with.
iPadOS is available today as a developer beta, with the public beta coming later in July. The final, non-beta public release will be out in Fall 2019.