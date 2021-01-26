As reported by AppleInsider, a new lawsuit has been filed against Apple claiming that its Maps app infringes on two different navigation-related patents.

The complaint was filed by New Jersey-based Omnitek in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on Tuesday. The patents in question focus on "providing driving directions without text entry."

Omnitek holds a portfolio of patents, and claims that Apple Maps infringes on technologies described in two of them: U.S. Patent Nos. 8,645,057 and 8,224,569. Both are focused on software-based driving directions, and detail methods of providing driving directions without text entry.

The technology enables users to use methods other than text to select start and endpoints for a route.