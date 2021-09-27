Amid rumors that Apple is set to announce new Macs within weeks, it looks like the redesigned MacBook Air isn't going to be one of them. According to a new research note by Ming-Chi Kuo, seen by iMore, that machine won't enter mass production until the third quarter of 2022.

The new notebook is already expected to be a big upgrade over the existing model, adding a mini-LED screen and bringing MagSafe back to the Air lineup.

Renders shared by leaker Jon Prosser have previously shown off a colorful look similar to that of the current 24-inch iMac. New white keyboards are also included in the new renders, marking a big departure from the bland black keys we've become accustomed to.

Apple's current M1 MacBook Air has been well-received thanks to the power afforded by that Apple silicon. We can expect the next MacBook Air to sport a chip that's even more speedy, making the unannounced machine the best Mac for a whole lot of people — not least students and people who absolutely need the smallest and lightest Mac on offer.

If Apple's mass production doesn't kick into gear until the third quarter of 2022 it's unlikely a MacBook Air refresh will take place before then. Apple's M1 redesign came towards the end of last year and that machine is still hugely capable as-is.