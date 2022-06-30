Apple's new M2 13-inch MacBook Pro is now on sale and people are doing what they tend to do with new things — they're taking the machine apart. The latest to take a screwdriver to Apple's new notebook is iFixit, and the result is further confirmation that this is essentially the M1 model but with some small tweaks and a new CPU.

The Apple M2 13-inch MacBook Pro has already proven to be a controversial release thanks to performance issues caused by odd SSD decisions, but what's it like in terms of taking it apart? iFixit confirms that the process for doing so is identical to that of the older M1 MacBook Pro, with the machines even carrying the same model number and overall construction.

Inside, it's much the same story. The hardware cooling the new M2 chip is effectively identical to the one that is in the M1 version bar what appears to be a slight cosmetic change. That might explain why new throttling issues are already being reported, but we still need more data to know for sure.