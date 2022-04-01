A new report from Digitimes reiterates that Apple plans to launch a new MacBook Air in the second half of 2022.

Digitimes says that Apple is seeing "hot" sales of its MacBook Pro (2021) from last year that have lingered into 2022 with "higher-than-expected" shipment volumes. In a snippet, Digitimes says Apple is planning to release a new MacBook Air in the second half of 2022.

That echoes multiple previous reports, previously Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that the MacBook Air will be released in the second half of the year with an M1 chip, a new form factor, and some exciting new colors. We are also expecting the new MacBook Air to be slightly bigger than the current one, sized up to 13.6-inches from 13.3-inches.

Expectations for the new device have been revised significantly. We were previously led to believe by multiple reliable leakers and insiders that the new MacBook Air featured a new generation of Apple Silicon, likely the M2 processor, as well as the possibility of a mini-LED display. Both of these have since been revised, with the MacBook Air for 2022 looking like a much quieter upgrade over the MacBook Air with M1, which is one of the best MacBooks Apple has ever made.