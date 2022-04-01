What you need to know
- Apple has a new MacBook Air on the way.
- More reports indicate this will be landing in the second half of 2022.
- Digitimes says the MacBook Air will add more momentum to Macbook sales.
A new report from Digitimes reiterates that Apple plans to launch a new MacBook Air in the second half of 2022.
Digitimes says that Apple is seeing "hot" sales of its MacBook Pro (2021) from last year that have lingered into 2022 with "higher-than-expected" shipment volumes. In a snippet, Digitimes says Apple is planning to release a new MacBook Air in the second half of 2022.
That echoes multiple previous reports, previously Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that the MacBook Air will be released in the second half of the year with an M1 chip, a new form factor, and some exciting new colors. We are also expecting the new MacBook Air to be slightly bigger than the current one, sized up to 13.6-inches from 13.3-inches.
Expectations for the new device have been revised significantly. We were previously led to believe by multiple reliable leakers and insiders that the new MacBook Air featured a new generation of Apple Silicon, likely the M2 processor, as well as the possibility of a mini-LED display. Both of these have since been revised, with the MacBook Air for 2022 looking like a much quieter upgrade over the MacBook Air with M1, which is one of the best MacBooks Apple has ever made.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
'CODA' Oscar win drives 300% increase in viewings
Apple TV+'s Oscar win for 'CODA' has seen viewings of 'CODA' increase by 300% in the last week and 25% new viewers.
Report: Apple takes 26% of 2021 smartphone AP revenue
New insight from Strategy Analytics claims that Apple increased its market share to take home 26% of global smartphone application processor revenue in 2021.
Review: Improve your music, gaming, or partying with this excellent speaker
A reliable Bluetooth speaker like the EasySMX VKF2PRO can improve your music, gaming, and movie experiences. These can even connect together for party stereo.
Don't carry around your new MacBook Air bare! Get a case!
Your MacBook Air is expensive — make sure you protect it with a case! We've rounded up the very best.