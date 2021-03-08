Players who have the previous demo from January already downloaded can simply update the software in order to receive the new content, while new players can download the demo directly from the Nintendo Switch eShop, free of charge. The new content features an advanced quest where players can attempt to take down the game's flagship monster, the Magnamalo.

Online multiplayer with up to 4 players is supported for those who have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Players who update the demo to the newest version will also have their number of available quests reset to the original 30. However, those who exhaust their limited trial can simply delete their save data to reset the counter. Save data does not carry over into the base game, so nothing will be lost.

The new updated demo will be available for free starting on March 11, 2021. Monster Hunter Rise has its own set of amiibo available for pre-order from GameStop, for players looking for shiny new armor sets. The game has been the subject of much discussion, and those who have played the demo believe that this entry in the Monster Hunter series will be one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch.