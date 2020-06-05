If you're the proud owner of any brand of smart lightbulb, it's entirely likely that you've considered them to be a bit dimmer than you'd like. While the Philips Hue line of smart bulbs has, historically, been one of the "smartest" solutions you can buy, there have been little to no real options for obtaining anything with Hue functionality that's brighter than around 800 lumens (60W equivalent). That all looks to be changing with a new refresh of the warm white series of E27/A19 size Philips Hue lightbulbs.

Smartlights.de was able to obtain a listing showing that a new 1600 lumen (100W equivalent) E27/A19 bulb is being made and will make its way to market later this month for €24.99. Current 800-lumen bulbs of the same type retail for around €20/$15, for reference. Like other newer Philips Hue bulbs, these bulbs require a bridge for the full range of connectivity options, but also include Bluetooth support for local control. While these new bulbs are certainly a godsend for anyone who wants brighter smart lightbulbs in their home, there are two caveats to consider.