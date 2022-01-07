What you need to know
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a game with open-world elements, set in a prehistoric Sinnoh region.
- A new six-minute trailer was released, showing more detailed environments, characters and gameplay elements.
- The game is set to release on January 28, 2022 on the Nintendo Switch.
With Pokémon Legends: Arceus just over the horizon, some Pokémon fans may be worried about the lack of new information being announced outside of some new Hisuian forms. After all, this is Game Freak's first foray into games with extensive open-world environments; building on the Wild Area in Pokémon Sword and Shield.
However, a new trailer has popped up on Nintendo's official YouTube channel, featuring over six minutes of Legends: Arceus gameplay. You can watch the trailer in all of its glory below.
Of course, the trailer is exclusively in Japanese, so you may not understand what's being said. You know what they say, pictures tell a thousand words! The gameplay showed off here has definitely excited fans, no matter what language barriers exist. We're unsure whether Nintendo plans to reveal a localized trailer, but we'll replace this one with an English-language one if they do.
From the looks of it, it seems that this new Pokémon spin-off is similar in scope to games like Monster Hunter Rise. Players receive assignments, head out to a home base, and then catch whatever Pokémon they need to. For those who want to see more hunter-like elements in their games, this is sure to be exciting.
Pokémon Legends: Arceus releases on the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022.
Ancient Sinnoh
Pokémon Legends: Arceus
Create the first Pokédex
Choose from a medley of starters: Cyndaquil, Rowlet, or Oshawatt, and embark on a journey through feudal Sinnoh ad you strive to create the very first Pokédex. This open-world adventure is a whole new take on the Pokémon formula, with new mechanics and mysteries to uncover.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
