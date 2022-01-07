However, a new trailer has popped up on Nintendo's official YouTube channel, featuring over six minutes of Legends: Arceus gameplay. You can watch the trailer in all of its glory below.

With Pokémon Legends: Arceus just over the horizon, some Pokémon fans may be worried about the lack of new information being announced outside of some new Hisuian forms. After all, this is Game Freak's first foray into games with extensive open-world environments; building on the Wild Area in Pokémon Sword and Shield .

Of course, the trailer is exclusively in Japanese, so you may not understand what's being said. You know what they say, pictures tell a thousand words! The gameplay showed off here has definitely excited fans, no matter what language barriers exist. We're unsure whether Nintendo plans to reveal a localized trailer, but we'll replace this one with an English-language one if they do.

From the looks of it, it seems that this new Pokémon spin-off is similar in scope to games like Monster Hunter Rise. Players receive assignments, head out to a home base, and then catch whatever Pokémon they need to. For those who want to see more hunter-like elements in their games, this is sure to be exciting.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus releases on the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022.