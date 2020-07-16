When Nintendo announced New Pokémon Snap on June 17, 2020, fans were teased with some gorgeous images, but not much else. Nintendo has yet to give an official release date, and the official website only offers the trailer. But now, Pokémon photographers are one step closer to being able to dive back into this world. New Pokémon Snap is now officially available for preorder from Amazon.

For those who are unfamiliar with Pokémon Snap, the classic Nintendo 64 game tasked players with not catching all the different species of Pokémon, but rather taking the best possible pictures of every Pokémon species. It featured 63 different Pokémon species from the first gen Kanto region. Although we don't know just how many Pokémon will be featured in New Pokémon Snap, the trailer and images released so far show Pokémon from Kanto, Galar, and plenty of regions in between.

