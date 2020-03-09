German website WinFuture.de has shared newly leaked images of what appears to be the unannounced Powerbeats4 earphones. They've been heavily rumored of late, but this is the best chance we've had to look at them.

If the images are accurate we can expect Powerbeats 4 to come in red, black, and white colors at launch with a short color-matched cable connecting the two earbuds. They all include earhooks similar to those found on Powerbeats Pro, with the Apple H1 chip also present. That'll allow users to take advantage of "Hey Siri" as well as enjoy faster pairing times. Apple also claims that the H1 chip improves Bluetooth latency, too.