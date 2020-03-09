Powerbeats4 Red Product ShotSource: WinFuture

  • Newly leaked images of Powerbeats4 earphones have appeared.
  • They'll be available in black, red, and white.
  • We still don't know when they'll be announced.

German website WinFuture.de has shared newly leaked images of what appears to be the unannounced Powerbeats4 earphones. They've been heavily rumored of late, but this is the best chance we've had to look at them.

If the images are accurate we can expect Powerbeats 4 to come in red, black, and white colors at launch with a short color-matched cable connecting the two earbuds. They all include earhooks similar to those found on Powerbeats Pro, with the Apple H1 chip also present. That'll allow users to take advantage of "Hey Siri" as well as enjoy faster pairing times. Apple also claims that the H1 chip improves Bluetooth latency, too.

Powerbeats4 Red Blue White Product ShotSource: WinFuture

The German report has Powerbeats4 offering up to 15 hours of battery on a single charge, with charging handled via the customary Lightning cable. Pricing isn't confirmed at this point, but we shouldn't have to wait too long to find out with Apple likely to be announcing these earphones sooner rather than later.

This isn't the first time we've heard about Powerbeats4. They were first spotted in an iOS 13.3 beta release and later appeared again in an FCC filing.

