All being well Apple Watch Series 7will be announced later this year, replacing the current Apple Watch Series 6 device. New renders, based on leaked information, claim to show what that new wearable will look like. And it's a big departure.

As the images show, Apple Watch Series 7 looks set to do away with the curved sides we've seen since Apple Watch first arrived. They'll be replaced with a squared-off design, says Jon Prosser, giving the wearable a much more boxy look.

That boxy look fits in with existing devices that have seen similar refreshes, including iPhone 12 and iPad Air. If the leaks are accurate, this will be the biggest change to Apple Watch yet.