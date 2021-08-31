The Mac App Store still isn't feeling the love like the App Store for the iPhone and iPad do.

New data collected by Appfigures found that not only is the number of new apps on the Mac App Store very low in comparison to the App Store for iOS, the rate of new apps coming onto the store continues to decline.

According to the report, 392 new apps were released per month on the Mac App Store in 2020. In comparison, over 40,000 new apps were released on the App Store per month. In 2021, the average amount of new apps per month on the Mac App Store dropped to 343, a 12% decrease.

Apple has been attempting to boost the excitement around the Mac App Store lately. Most notably, the company announced that Apple silicon-based Macs, like the M1, would be able to run iPhone and iPad apps if developers did a little bit of work to bring them over.

That plan has resulting in some apps coming over from iPhone and iPad. For example, Twitter brought its social media app to the Mac. However, other big names like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok haven't.