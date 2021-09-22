What you need to know
- Pokémon UNITE is a 5v5 MOBA game on Nintendo Switch and recently released on iOS.
- After some server maintenance, a new battle pass was announced for the game.
- The battle pass is space-themed and features new outfits for both trainers and Pokémon.
Pokémon UNITE has captured the hearts of many MOBA fans, but for those who wanted to see some new content in the game, a new battle pass has arrived. After some scheduled maintenance, the official Pokémon UNITE Twitter account announced in a tweet that new content would be coming to the game, with all-new cosmetics.
As illustrated in the trailer above, the new battle pass sports an outer space theme, with new space-themed outfits for trainers as well as space-themed Holowear for Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, and Lucario. Preppy and simple clothing outfits are now available for trainers as well, allowing players to customize their experience and stand out to other players.
The new battle pass is live as of now, so make sure you update your game to the latest version in order to start grinding as soon as possible. Pokémon UNITE is out on Nintendo Switch family of systems, and is now available on and Android iOS mobile devices.
Did you enjoy the last battle pass? What Holowear are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below!
