Pokémon UNITE has captured the hearts of many MOBA fans, but for those who wanted to see some new content in the game, a new battle pass has arrived. After some scheduled maintenance, the official Pokémon UNITE Twitter account announced in a tweet that new content would be coming to the game, with all-new cosmetics.

Maintenance has concluded and the doors to Aeos Island are open again! #PokemonUNITE



A new battle pass "Galactic Ghost 094" also kicks off now! Complete daily and weekly missions for rewards, including space-themed Holowear and other cosmetics! pic.twitter.com/4ZM1T8e5Bl — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) September 22, 2021

As illustrated in the trailer above, the new battle pass sports an outer space theme, with new space-themed outfits for trainers as well as space-themed Holowear for Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, and Lucario. Preppy and simple clothing outfits are now available for trainers as well, allowing players to customize their experience and stand out to other players.

The new battle pass is live as of now, so make sure you update your game to the latest version in order to start grinding as soon as possible. Pokémon UNITE is out on Nintendo Switch family of systems, and is now available on and Android iOS mobile devices.

