Apple CarPlay was first announced as a way for carmakers to integrate iPhones but it isn't strictly limited to four wheels. Indian Motorcycles has proven that by adding CarPlay to its 2021 Chieftain Elite lineup.

Spied by 9to5Mac, the new motorcycles look gorgeous even without that fancy screen, but being able to enjoy CarPlay on two wheels really is the icing on the cake.

Indian Motorcycle's easy-to-use, state-of-the-art technology found throughout the 2021 Chieftain Elite delivers a next-level riding experience. Taking center stage is Indian Motorcycle's industry-leading, seven-inch Ride Command infotainment system. With connected services riders can view weather and traffic overlays, while Apple CarPlay delivers an easier, more customized level of control for music, navigation preferences, and mobile device information.

These motorcycles include wired CarPlay which is less than ideal, but it does work. There's a compartment for keeping your iPhone in while you're riding, at least. Controlling the CarPlay experience is a case of pressing the integrated buttons on the handlebars. There's no touch screen input with your gloves on, see.

The Chieftain Elite is a limited run of 120 bikes starting at $34,999 to help celebrate 120 years of Indian Motorcycles.

While CarPlay has come to motorcycles before, it's normally all about the cars. You can even pick up an aftermarket Apple CarPlay receiver for your older car, too.