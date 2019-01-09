Super Mario Odyssey may be amazing, but it's not the same as a traditional 2D Mario platformer - something the Nintendo Switch has lacked since it launched. But as Nintendo continues funneling Wii U games onto its far more successful portable console, that's being changed with the release of New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe. Though it's very much the same game you played on the Wii U, there are some extra hidden goodies and surprises to spice up the game's second go-around, as well as the addition of everyone's favorite green DLC. Here's everything we know so far about New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe: See at Amazon What is New Super Mario Bros U?

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe is a platformer similar to just about any other 2D space Mario platformer you can imagine. You can walk, run, and jump through a 2D space, stomping on enemies and crossing obstacles and gaps. Mario can get all his usual power-ups and then some, including Super Mushrooms, Fire Flowers, Tanooki Suits, and others to help him fend off enemies and complete levels. The game comes with a number of other features that allow you to play as multiple characters, play with your friends, or explore levels from a different perspective than you initially played them in. Can I play with friends?

Yes! New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is playable solo, or with up to four players at a time, each using a Joy-Con or other controller. Characters can interact with one another, including tossing one another and jumping on each other's heads to either cross challenging gaps...or simply fling one another into lava. What is different in the Deluxe version?

In addition to simply looking better, there are a number of changes and improvements from the original New Super Mario and Luigi U games. One of the biggest differences is in the character roster. Total, there are five total playable characters: Mario, Luigi, Nabbit, Toad, and Toadette. The Toad you can play as is "Yellow Toad" from the original games, and Blue Toad appears to have been removed and replaced with Toadette. Toadette is an interesting addition, as she can transform into a character called Peachette by picking up a Super Crown in the game's levels. This gives her Peach-like abilities, such as floating. She's a great character for new players to pick up due to how hard it is for her to fall off the stage. The game also includes a Hints gallery if you find it difficult to make progress, a Super Guide that will finish levels for you, and reference videos for beating levels. For those who find the game too easy, however, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe includes three new modes: Boost Rush, Challenges, and Coin Battle that offer more complex challenges. Finally, Luigi fans can rejoice, as all the DLC content from New Super Luigi U is also available for free, on launch. What is the Super Crown, and can Bowser (or anyone else) wear it?

The Super Crown is a new item addition to the game that will appear by hitting certain blocks and in a similar manner to how other power-ups are collected. Although other characters might see the Super Crown when you play as them, only Toadette can pick it up, turning her into Peachette. So even if you've seen fanart on social media of someone called Bowsette, that character doesn't exist in the game. Peachette is a very floaty character that can double jump to help her avoid falling as often and reach high-up areas with ease. She loses the Super Crown if she's hit by an enemy or if she picks up another power-up, such as a Fire Flower. What is New Super Luigi U?

New Super Luigi U was originally a DLC that was released for New Super Mario Bros U during Nintendo's Year of Luigi in 2013. In its original form, you could play through the entirety of the game with Luigi as the main character, with Nabbit replacing Mario in the group of four playable characters. Mario was not playable at all as part of this DLC. Luigi has slightly different physics than Mario, and many of the levels were adjusted to compensate for his higher jumps and floaty movement. This DLC will be included in New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe with some additions. Since the game allows you to play as any of the possible characters (Mario, Luigi, Toad, Nabbit, and Toadette), you can now play with Luigi's more floaty movement in the Mario levels and Mario's more stable movement in Luigi levels. Are amiibo supported?

Though it seems counter-intuitive, amiibo support was not on offer for New Super Mario Bros. U, nor has it been mentioned in release materials for the Deluxe version. So far, it seems there's no reason to dust off that Mario amiibo, but stay tuned in case Nintendo brings up a big amiibo push in the future! I heard I can get double Gold Points!

If you pre-purchase New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe on the Nintendo eShop ahead of its release, you can receive double the Gold Points to your My Nintendo Account! You don't need to do anything special beyond pre-purchasing it while logged in. You'll receive up to 600 Gold Points as long as you do so before January 10, 2019, at 9:00 p.m. PT, which means a total of $6 off your next game purchase just for doing this. If you know you're going to get the game anyway, it's a good idea to pick it up early in this way. When can I get it? New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe is planned for release on Nintendo Switch on January 11, 2019. It will cost $59.99. Want to know more? If you have any other questions about New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, let me know in the comments!