What you need to know
Piper Sandler's semi-annual teen's survey has revealed that almost 9 out of 10 U.S. teens own an iPhone and have no plans to switch anytime soon.
In its 43rd twice-yearly survey of 7,100 U.S. teens, Piper Sandler spoke to teens from all across the U.S. to gauge a range of factors, revealing the stunning commitment of teens to Apple's brand. From the survey:
87% of teens own an iPhone and 87% expect an iPhone to be their next phone; 72% of teens already have AirPods
Not only is the proliferation of iPhones among teens extremely high, but there seems to be almost no difference in the number of teens who have an iPhone and the number that plan to keep buying it, highlighting just how tough it is for some to step away from Apple's ecosystem and its best iPhones like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. Apple's AirPods, widely considered the best true wireless earbuds for those using iPhone, are also clearly a massive hit.
The survey says that teens spend 30% of their daily video consumption on Netflix and another 30% on YouTube. The favorite social media platform was TikTok with a 33% share, passing Snapchat (31%) for the first time. Instagram came third with a 22% share.
Apple Pay also ranked first as the number one payment app, likely because of how many teens have iPhones. Interestingly, while 26% of teens said they have a VR device, only 5% said they used it daily. 48% of teens said they were either unsure or not interested in the Metaverse.
