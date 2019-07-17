What you need to know

  • Nintendo has just announced two new pairs of colorful Joy-Cons.
  • One set comes in Blue and Neon Yellow, while the second set is Purple and Neon Orange.
  • Both pairs of Joy-Cons will cost $79.99 USD and will be available on October 4, 2019.

Getting tired of your standard Joy-Con colors? The ones you've had just not cutting it anymore? Drift setting in and you need a replacement? Have an addiction to buying controllers even though your current set work completely perfectly? If that's the case, we've got great news: Nintendo has just announced two new pairs of Joy-Con controllers for the Nintendo Switch. One pair of Joy-Cons comes in Blue and Neon Yellow, while the second paid has Purple and Neon Orange.

Much like other Joy-Con combinations, both of these pairs will cost $79.99 USD at release. They will be releasing on October 4, 2019, shortly after the release of the Nintendo Switch Lite but still well before Pokémon Sword and Shield become available. Personally, I'm a fan of the dark blue paired with yellow, though the purple is also certainly appealing to me.

If you're thinking about picking up a Nintendo Switch Lite, you should remember, it doesn't come with Joy-Cons or built-in motion controls, so it wouldn't be a bad idea to pick up a pair of Joy-Cons to accompany it. These newly announced pairs of Joy-Cons would make for a nice splash of accompanying color. Otherwise, a couple of games won't be playable and others will be somewhat less enjoyable.

Thinking about looking at some other Joy-Con color combinations but not sure what's out there, or if they might have dropped in price? You can check out this list of every Joy-Con color available right here.

