Apple announced a ton of new hardware today, but hidden at the bottom of its iPad Pro announcement it also noted that new updates to Pages, Numbers, and Keynote are also coming. Although we don't know when.

What we do know is that we can look forward to updates that will take advantage of the trackpad that will be part of the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. And the whole shebang is meant to make us more creative.

Updates coming to Apple's iWork suite of productivity apps — Pages, Numbers and Keynote — take full advantage of the trackpad and open up a whole new way to work with documents on iPad. Writing and editing text is a breeze in Pages, working with multiple objects in Keynote is easier than ever, and added levels of precision make working with even the largest spreadsheets a snap. Additional new features include gorgeous new templates in Pages and Keynote, giving users a head start on creating beautiful documents and, for the first time in iWork, users can add a drop cap to make a paragraph stand out with a large, decorative first letter. Collaboration will also become easier than ever with support for iCloud folder sharing and the ability to edit shared documents while offline.

Apple hasn't said when the new updates will be available, but given the fact the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro will arrive in May, we'd expect them to come before then. If they're already when you read this, you can ignore this last paragraph!