iOS 16 launch live: major new software coming to iPhone today and how to get it

If it's the iPhone hardware that catches our eye, it's the iOS software running under the hood that makes Apple's smartphones so captivating to use. And, after a big reveal back in the summer at WWDC 2022, we're today getting a major revision of the Apple software powering your smartphone.

iOS 16 is a significant evolution of the software platform for iPhones. This year's annual upgrade focuses most closely on customization – from tweakable lock screens to improved Focus modes, it's all about making your iPhone feel more like, well, your iPhone.

And after months of beta releases, previews, and bug squashing, Apple is finally setting it loose for all compatible iPhones today, ahead of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro releases.

So what's it do? How can you get it? And is iOS 16 proving to be a stable release now it's gone gold? Read on for all our live coverage of the iOS 16 release as it whirls its way through the airwaves and to your handset.