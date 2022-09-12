Live
iOS 16 launch live: major new software coming to iPhone today and how to get it
Your iPhone is getting a massive makeover with iOS 16
If it's the iPhone hardware that catches our eye, it's the iOS software running under the hood that makes Apple's smartphones so captivating to use. And, after a big reveal back in the summer at WWDC 2022, we're today getting a major revision of the Apple software powering your smartphone.
iOS 16 is a significant evolution of the software platform for iPhones. This year's annual upgrade focuses most closely on customization – from tweakable lock screens to improved Focus modes, it's all about making your iPhone feel more like, well, your iPhone.
And after months of beta releases, previews, and bug squashing, Apple is finally setting it loose for all compatible iPhones today, ahead of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro releases.
So what's it do? How can you get it? And is iOS 16 proving to be a stable release now it's gone gold? Read on for all our live coverage of the iOS 16 release as it whirls its way through the airwaves and to your handset.
One of the biggest changes coming to iOS 16 is the immense new Lock Screen, with new fonts, styles, incredible images, and Lock Screen widgets. Some of the early iterations of this have been stunning, you can find a thread of the best ones here.
Early iOS 16 adopters... show us your Lock Screens! (We'll retweet the best ones) #WWDC22 pic.twitter.com/r5n3vOkHTWJune 7, 2022
Can I run iOS 16?
iOS 16 will be available on all of Apple's most recent devices from the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and beyond.
When will iOS 16 be released?
iOS 16 is coming today, on Monday, September 12. However, we don't know exactly when it will drop. If Apple follows tradition, the new software should be made available to download at around 1 pm ET, 10 am PT, or 6 pm UK time. However, this timing isn't guaranteed. At this point, you'll also need to dig manually into your settings to find it, as it can take days or even weeks for Apple to prompt you to upgrade.
First up, a quick recap of our iOS 16 coverage so far. We've been following this important release closely since it was first announced at WWDC 2022, and already have reams of important information for you to take a look at:
iOS 16 preview: More customization and quality of life improvements that dress to impress.
iOS 16: Everything You Need To Know — from feature lists to launch timings, here's your one-stop shop for everything iOS 16.
Is my iPhone compatible with iOS 16? Find out if your phone is ready for the new software upgrade.
7 iOS 16 features you might have missed — they may not be the headline features, but these tools are set to make your smartphone life way simpler.
iOS 16 Lock Screen customization is a leap in the right direction — our thoughts on the customization options headed to iOS 16.
iOS 16 is the biggest update to iOS since iOS 14 — is this the most significant iPhone software update in years?
This iOS 16 notification setting will drive you crazy if left unchanged
