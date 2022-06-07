Apple's WWDC 2022 has been quite an eventful one so far. It kicked off the festivities by revealing all of the new software updates for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch, and everything seemed to be a winner this time around. But of course, the one that most people pay attention to is iOS 16. It's not a surprise that iOS 16 is the big winner of WWDC — after all, the best iPhone is probably the device that the most people use out of everything that Apple offers. And as someone who messes around with the best iPhone constantly, I found iOS 16 to be the most impressive update at the keynote. More customization in the form of the Lock Screen

If you've followed my musings here at iMore for the past few years, you know that I'm a big advocate for customization on iOS. Ever since iOS 14, I've been wanting more options for ways to personalize my device besides slapping one of the best iPhone cases on it. While I did not have Lock Screen customization on my bingo card and was hoping for streamlined app icon customization and theming, I truly think it's a step in the right direction. I mean, the Lock Screen has remained stagnant for years on end. The last big change it received was the addition of the flashlight and camera buttons several years ago, but otherwise, it's pretty much been the same Lock Screen since the original iPhone (without Slide to Unlock, of course). So being able to finally change the typeface and color of the clock, add widgets, and even have multiple Lock Screens that can also be associated with one of your Focus modes is a big deal! Now, I have the first iOS 16 developer beta on an old iPhone 11 Pro I have for beta testing, and right now, it's far from perfect. The multilayer depth effect only seems to work with Portrait mode style photos, and sometimes it looks layered, and sometimes it doesn't. There's still a long way to go, but I expect it to be polished up considerably in the coming months. But I'm honestly just happy to finally be able to change up my Lock Screen so that it isn't just the same as everyone else's (aside from wallpaper). Plus, the new Lock Screen is a major sign that we will be getting an Always-On Display on the iPhone 14. We'll be able to edit messages before editing tweets