What you need to know
- Niantic is hosting a May 2022 Community Day in several cities around the globe.
- Participants who attend the different locations can meet up with Explorers and brand ambassadors, as well as receive items in Pokémon GO.
- The event takes place on May 21, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time at each location.
Niantic, the developers behind Pokémon GO, Pikmin Bloom, and the upcoming Peridot mobile game, announced their upcoming Niantic Community Day for the month of May. This Community Day isn't specific to any of the games they offer, but Niantic as a whole, and is taking place in various cities around the globe.
Niantic Community Day essentially functions as a big meet-up, where people can connect with fellow Explorers and talk to Niantic Brand Ambassadors. For a short period of time, Explorers can even get free swag from different locations, but only while supplies last.
There are two different types of locations: Orange Niantic Activations, where Explorers can meet up with each other and get swag from Niantic Brand Ambassadors; and Blue Virtual Activations, where Pokémon GO players can spin a PokéStop to receive more rewards. There's no mention of whether Pikmin Bloom players will get any special rewards for playing on that day, but players should open their games during the event just in case.
Niantic Explorers can enjoy Community Day on May 21, 2022, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. local time, wherever you are.
