What you need to know
- Niantic shared a recap of 2019 today, highlighting events, features, and developments to Pokémon Go over the year.
- Niantic followed up the recap with a tweet hinting at the upcoming Buddy Adventure feature.
- Another tweet followed soon after announcing the date for the January, 2020 Community Day
Today, Niantic tweeted to share its 2019 Recap with players. This recap broke down, month by month, every major event, new feature, improvement to the game, and development that Niantic has introduced in 2019. some of the highlights include:
- The introduction of the Gen IV's Pokémon from the Sinnoh Region, as well as the Sinnoh Stone to evolve powerful new forms of existing Pokémon.
- Team Medallions to allow players to finally changed teams from Mystic, Valor, or Instinct.
- GO Snapshot, a new, interactive way to photograph your Pokémon that introduced the photobombing Smeargle.
- New Legendary and Mythical Pokémon, such as Dialga, Uxie, Mesprit, Azelf, Armored Mewtwo, Jirachi, and Darkrai
- Glacial, Mossy, and Magnetic Lure Mods and the amazing Pokémon that evolve thanks to them.
- The massive, several month long introduction of Team GO Rocket, along with Team GO Rocket Invasions, the weeks long storyline, Looming in the Shadows, and the introduction of the Boss of Team GO Rocket himself, Giovanni.
- The introduction of Gen V's Pokémon from the Unova Region, as well as the Unova Stone to evolve even more new and powerful Pokémon.
- A spooky Halloween event that brought new Pokémon and familiar Pokémon dressed in delightful new costumes.
- A Colossal Discovery, Pokémon Go's first paid only global event.
- A two day long Community Day event, celebrating all the Community Day Pokémon of the year.
In addition to the recap, Niantic followed up with a tweet hinting at the upcoming Buddy Adventure feature and a tweet annnouncing that January's Community Day will be held on January 19, 2020, from 11 AM to 2 PM local time. It's been an exciting year for Pokémon Go and it's looking like 2020 will bring even more new and exciting fun.
Things task management app updated with improved Quick Find search and more
Developer Cultured Code has released an update to the popular Things app for iPhone and iPad, bringing improved Quick Find and more.
Adobe's Photoshop for iPad gets a new Select Subject feature and more
Adobe is today rolling out a new update to its Photoshop app for iPad, adding a new Select Subject feature as well as other changes.
You can now subscribe to Apple Arcade for $49.99 per year and save $10
If you're an Apple Arcade fan you can now save $9.98 a year by paying for 12 months at a time. At $49.99 per year you're effectively getting two months of Apple Arcade free.
Get spooky with the best horror games out now for the Switch
Looking for some Switch games to get you in the mood for this spooky season? Check these out!