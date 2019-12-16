Today, Niantic tweeted to share its 2019 Recap with players. This recap broke down, month by month, every major event, new feature, improvement to the game, and development that Niantic has introduced in 2019. some of the highlights include:

The introduction of the Gen IV's Pokémon from the Sinnoh Region, as well as the Sinnoh Stone to evolve powerful new forms of existing Pokémon.

Team Medallions to allow players to finally changed teams from Mystic, Valor, or Instinct.

GO Snapshot, a new, interactive way to photograph your Pokémon that introduced the photobombing Smeargle.

New Legendary and Mythical Pokémon, such as Dialga, Uxie, Mesprit, Azelf, Armored Mewtwo, Jirachi, and Darkrai

Glacial, Mossy, and Magnetic Lure Mods and the amazing Pokémon that evolve thanks to them.

The massive, several month long introduction of Team GO Rocket, along with Team GO Rocket Invasions, the weeks long storyline, Looming in the Shadows, and the introduction of the Boss of Team GO Rocket himself, Giovanni.

The introduction of Gen V's Pokémon from the Unova Region, as well as the Unova Stone to evolve even more new and powerful Pokémon.

A spooky Halloween event that brought new Pokémon and familiar Pokémon dressed in delightful new costumes.

A Colossal Discovery, Pokémon Go's first paid only global event.

A two day long Community Day event, celebrating all the Community Day Pokémon of the year.

In addition to the recap, Niantic followed up with a tweet hinting at the upcoming Buddy Adventure feature and a tweet annnouncing that January's Community Day will be held on January 19, 2020, from 11 AM to 2 PM local time. It's been an exciting year for Pokémon Go and it's looking like 2020 will bring even more new and exciting fun.