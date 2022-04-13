Niantic became a household name in 2016 when it released the AR mobile game, Pokémon Go, which centers around finding and capturing Pokémon by walking around. But today, Niantic announced that it is working on a brand new pet simulator that allows players to care for virtual pets, take images with them in the real world using Augmented Reality (AR), play with these creatures, and even breed them.

For those of us who were kids in the 90s and early 2000s, this will sound a lot like the popular Tamagotchi and Neopets digital pet simulators of the day, only now you'll be able to take care of your creatures and participate in activities directly from your phone.

The point of the game is to raise your Peridots, or Dots for short, from infancy to childhood by helping them do basic things like find food, make a safe place to sleep, or play with them. Apparently, the games AR will allow these creatures to hide behind things in the real world. For instance, you might go on a walk and your Dot could hide behind a tree. The AR also allows your Dot to forage for specific items that are found in the real world. For instance, if you're near a pond, your Dot might forage for kelp.