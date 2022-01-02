Pokémon Go Seasons are fairly massive, spread out across three whole months. Keeping track of everything that will be happening in a Pokémon Go Season is a real challenge, but we here at iMore have all the details available for what to expect each Season. From new Eggs to Raid battles, Seasonal events and more, you can find it all here, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you're fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey! What are Pokémon Go Seasons? Introduced with the Go Beyond update, Pokémon Go Seasons not only coincide roughly with the four seasons of the real world, but each have a theme that encompasses events throughout the three month period. During the course of a Season, you can expect to find more of specific species of Pokémon in the wild and in Eggs, as well as a new Pokémon Go Battle League Season. What is the current Pokémon Go Season?

The fifth Pokémon Go Season, the Season of Heritage has arrived. During this Season, we will look back to the past to better understand the future of the Pokémon Go world. Inspired by Hoopa Unbound's incredible power, Professor Willow has set off to discover other mysterious powers that might still be dormant. While researching, he stumbled across a massive stone door in an ancient cave. The door appears to be locked with series of strange mechanisms. He hopes to have your aid in uncovering the secrets of these ancient mechanisms throughout the Season of Heritage. This Season also coincides with Winter in the Northern Hemisphere and Summer in the Southern Hemisphere. In addition to Deerling and Sawsbuck changing their forms to match the real world seasons, you can expect a handful of seasonally appropriate Pokémon in their respective hemispheres. Dates The Season of Heritage runs from December 1, 2021 at 8 AM local time to March 1, 2021 at 10 AM local time. Pokémon shifting with the Seasons Pokémon spawning in the specific geographic areas, including cities, forests, mountains, and bodies of water, this Season will include: Porygon*

Snubbull*

Glameow*

Bronzor*

Lillipup*

Trubbish*

Solosis

Caterpie*

Taillow*

Croagunk*

Joltik

Ferroseed*

Karrablast

Shelmet

Clefairy*

Aerodactyl*

Teddiursa*

Meditite*

Nummel

Hippopotas*

Munna

Psyduck*

Lapras*

Wingull*

Barboach*

Finneon

Feebas*

Bidoof* Hemisphere specific wild Pokémon As the seasons are reversed between the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, the Hemisphere you play in will have different Pokémon spawning in the wild. While each Season will include the Deerling forme corresponding to that Hemisphere, there will be a bunch of other Pokémon specifically boosted.

The Northern Hemisphere will feature the following Pokémon: Delibird*

Turtwig*

Chimchar*

Piplup*

Cottonee

Vanillite

Deerling (Winter)

The Southern Hemisphere will feature the following Pokémon: Tangela*

Treecko*

Torchic*

Mudkip*

Carvanha*

Combee

Deerling (Summer) Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk. Eggs

While Pokémon in Eggs will shift with events as well, during the Season of Discovery there will be changes to Egg contents. Remember though, Egg contents are determined when you pick up the Egg so if you want these Pokémon, you'll need to pick up new Eggs! The following Pokémon will be hatching from 2KM Eggs: Poliwag*

Bellsprout*

Swinub*

Meditite*

Barboach*

Swablu*

Bunnelby* The following Pokémon will be hatching from 5KM Eggs: Onix*

Azurill*

Happiny*

Munchlax*

Snover*

Froakie

Hippopotas* The following Pokémon will be hatching from 10KM Eggs: Audino*

Darumaka*

Mienfoo

Rufflet*

Espurr

Goomy

Noibat The following Pokémon will be hatching from 5KM Adventure Sync reward Eggs: Cranidos*

Shieldon*

Frillish

Skrelp

Clauncher

Dedenne The following Pokémon will be hatching from 10KM Adventure Sync reward Eggs: Dratini*

Bagon*

Beldum*

Riolu*

Deino*

Noibat Mega Raids

Throughout the Season of Heritage, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon will be available in Mega Raids: Mega Steelix: December 1 through 23, 2021

Mega Abomasnow: December 23, 2021 through January 7, 2022

Mega Aerodactyl: January 7 through February 1, 2022

Check back soon for more! Seasonal events

While there will be all the usual holiday based events, we can also look forward to the following Season based events: Swinub Incense Day: On Sunday, December 5, 2021, there will be an Incense Day event focused on Swinub, as well as other Ice and Ground type Pokémon.

Dragonspiral Descent: Running from Tuesday, December 7 through Sunday, December 12, 2021, there will be an event focused on the Dragonspiral Tower of the Unova region.

Pokémon Go Holidays: Beginning on Thursday, December 16 and running through the end of the year, the holiday event will return, bringing with it tons of Ice type Pokémon, costumed Pokémon, winter themed Avatar Style items, and more.

New Years event: Beginning Friday, December 31 and running through January 4, 2022, there will be an event celebrating New Year's with the return of 2020 Slowpoke and 2021 Slowbro, and the introduction of 2022 Slowking.

Mountains of Power: From Friday, January 7 through Thursday, January 13, there will be an event focused on opening the Mysterious Door with the help of Spark. The event will focus on mountains similar to those found in the Johto and Sinnoh regions.

Kanto Power Plant event: From Wednesday, January 19 through February 1, there will be an event frocused on Electric and Steel type Pokémon. Expect a fiendish surprise from nefarious forces.

Pokémon Go Tour: Johto: The Season of Heritage will conclude with an event focused on the Johto region. This event will begin on February 26, 2022. More details to come! Season exclusive Special Research

As the Season of Heritage unfolds, players will work together with Professor Willow to complete Timed Special Research. The first part of this research will see trainers teamed up with Team Mystic leader Blanche to unlock the first locking mechanism on the ancient stone door. Trainers will need to earn loads of Stardust to complete the challenge, but to help out, Blanche will double the Stardust for every player's first catch of the day. Check back soon for every step of this Special Research line. Players will earn the following rewards for each Stardust milestone met in December: Earn 500 Stardust for ten PokéBalls

Earn 1,000 Stardust for ten Razz Berries

Earn 3,000 Stardust for a Rhyhorn encounter

Earn 6,000 Stardust for 15 Pinap Berries

Earn 10,000 Stardust for an Onix encounter

Earn 15,000 Stardust for 25 PokéBalls

Earn 20,000 Stardust for 15 Nanab Berries

Earn 30,000 Stardust for a Staryu encounter

Earn 40,000 Stardust for 20 Great Balls

Earn 50,000 Stardust for two Silver Pinap Berries

Earn 60,000 Stardust for an Alolan Exeggutor encounter

Earn 70,000 Stardust for 25 Ultra Balls

Earn 85,000 Stardust for a Deino encounter

Earn 100,000 Stardust for 5,000 XP

Earn 120,000 Stardust for a Lucky Egg and a Deino Hat Avatar Style item* The Deino Hat will be available in the Avatar Style Shop after the Season of Heritage ends. In January, players who preorder tickets for the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event will be able to work with Spark to complete the next part of the Special Research and will earn loads of XP to complete the challenge. Spark will offer players double XP on their first catch of the day all month to help out. Check back soon for every step of this Special Research line. Players will earn the following rewards for each XP milestone met in January: Earn 1,000 XP for 15 PokéBalls

Earn 6,000 XP for a Lure Module

Earn 15,000 XP for a Cranidos encounter

Earn 25,000 XP for 15 Razz Berries

Earn 35,000 XP for 25 PokéBalls

Earn 47,500 XP for a Porygon encounter

Earn 60,000 XP for 20 Great Balls

Earn 70,000 XP for 15 Pinap Berries

Earn 90,000 XP for a Shedinja encounter

Earn 110,000 XP for 25 Ultra Balls

Earn 130,000 XP for a Togetic encounter

Earn 150,000 XP for three Golden Razz Berries

Earn 175,000 XP for a Goomy encounter

Earn 200,000 XP for 2,500 Stardust

Earn 240,000 XP for a Starpiece and a Goomy Hat Avatar Style item* The Goomy Hat will be available in the Avatar Style Shop after the Season of Heritage ends. In February, players who preorder tickets for the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event will be able to work with Candela to complete the next part of the Special Research and will catch tons of Pokémon to complete the challenge. Candela will offer players double XP on hatching eggs and increased XL Candies from hatching eggs all month to help out. Check back soon for every step of this Special Research line. Players will earn the following rewards for each catch milestone met in February: Catch 15 Pokémon for 20 PokéBalls

Catch 35 Pokémon for an Incense

Catch 55 Pokémon for a Krabby encounter

Catch 80 Pokémon for 15 Razz Berries

Catch 105 Pokémon for 15 Great Balls

Catch 135 Pokémon for a Gligar encounter

Catch 165 Pokémon for 15 Pinap Berries

Catch 200 Pokémon for a Primeape encounter

Catch 235 Pokémon for two Silver Pinap Berries

Catch 275 Pokémon for a Galarian Zigzagzoon encounter

Catch 315 Pokémon for a Pupitar encounter

Catch 365 Pokémon for three Golden Razz Berries

Catch 425 Pokémon for a Noibat encounter

Catch 500 Pokémon for 5,000 XP

Catch 600 Pokémon for a Remote Raid Pass and a Noibat Hat Avatar Style item* The Noibat Hat will be available in the Avatar Style Shop after the Season of Heritage ends. Additional Bonuses Other bonuses you can look forward to in the Season of Heritage include: Increased Incense efficacy when stationary

Added increased Incense efficacy when mobile

Increased damage during Remote Raids

Guaranteed gifts from PokéStop spins

One extra Trade Candy

Guaranteed XL Trade Candy What were the past Pokémon Go Seasons?