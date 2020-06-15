On June 3, 2020, Niantic tweeted out its support of the Black Lives Matter movement and the Black community. Although plenty of other companies have tweeted their support of the movement, these statements are often vague and shallow words with little if any substance to back it up. To anyone who read Niantic's statement, it was very clear that was not what Niantic was doing. We stand with the Black community & against white supremacy, racism, & police brutality & condemn the killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Nina Pop & countless others. Here's how we're committing to change #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/jfYGinhl2e pic.twitter.com/Y0P3f1E2PQ — Niantic, Inc. (@NianticLabs) June 3, 2020 Increasing diversity within Even before the explosive events of the past few weeks, Niantic CEO John Hanke had already committed to increasing diversity within the company. Niantic had set a goal of increasing representation of women in the company to 50% and the number of underrepresented minorities* to 30%. These goals have not been met yet, but the protests following in the wake of George Floyd's murder by Minneapolis police have renewed the resolve of Niantic's executives to keep doing the hard work of leveling the playing field for minorities. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Currently, Niantic's workforce is 33% women, including a number of senior executives, and 13% underrepresented minorities. Underrepresented minorities, include African Americans, American Indians/Alaska Natives, and Latinos, and make up 30% of the US population according to the National Action Council for Minorities in Engineering. Donations

While Niantic is dedicated to doing the hard work involved in increasing diversity, it goes without saying that donations help too. With that in mind, Niantic will be donating all proceeds from Pokémon Go Fest 2020 with a minimum committment of $5 million. Half of that money is going directly to Black developers who are creating AR apps on the Niantic platform, while the other half is going towards US nonprofits dedicated to rebuilding communities. Niantic will also be donating $100,000 to the Marsha P. Johnson Institue, a nonprofit named for the Black trans woman activist who was instrumental to the Stonewall Uprising. This organization seeks to elevate, support, and nourish the voices of Black trans people. In addition, Niantic will match employee donations to the Marsha P. Johnson Institue up to $50,000. Providing more opportunites While Niantic has oftened lent its support to STEM education efforts, it will be increasing efforts in this area. Niantic will be increasing its partnership with Treehouse, a Portland based coding academy. According to Treehouse's website, "Our mission is to diversify the tech industry through accessible education and apprenticeship, unlocking the door to opportunity and empowering people to achieve their dreams." Currently, Niantic is hosting several interns and is committed to hiring several graduates. Niantic will now be bringing on ten more apprentices with the intent of hiring 80-100%.