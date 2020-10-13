Little camera, big features Nikon D3500 Swivel screen magic Canon EOS Rebel T7i The Nikon D3500 makes it on our best digital cameras list this year. It's small in size, yet comfortable to hold. The D3500 lacks a touchscreen and has a fixed LCD, but it's a perfect starter camera for new photographers while still having enough advanced features to please hobbyists and professionals. The images are stunning, and the battery life is out of this world. $497 at Amazon Pros Strong battery life

Produces excellent images

Appropriate for any skill level

Lightweight

Affordable

Newer Cons Fixed LCD

No touchscreen With an articulating screen, Canon's T7i can serve as webcam with your Mac or PC and takes beautiful stills. It's bigger and heavier than Nikon D3500, and battery life is far from impressive, but it does have those famous Canon colors we all love, a deep grip, and hundreds of thoughtfully-designed lenses in Canon's catalog. $799 at Amazon Pros Touchscreen LCD swivels

Beautiful color rendition

Live view AF

Good button layout

Dual pixel AF Cons Battery life not great

Wi-Fi connectivity is terrible

Poor dynamic range

Trouble holding focus

The Nikon D3500 shot to the top of best DSLRs for beginners this year. It's newer, lighter, and slimmer than the Canon T7i, but still comfortable in hand. The Canon T7i does best Nikon with a touchscreen and an articulating LCD, but that wasn't enough to sway us. If you already own Canon glass, the T7i is a solid upgrade to an older body and makes for a capable backup camera. For everyone else, set your sights on the affordable Nikon D3500.

What are the major differences and similarities?

The deciding factor in the Nikon D3500 vs Canon EOS T7i battle comes down to lenses, the LCD, and the size. The cameras share many of the same specs, but you'll start to notice the difference between them when you're outside taking pictures. The Nikon D3500 is small and light enough to compete with many of today's class-leading mirrorless cameras, and it takes more than 1,550 shots per battery charge. If you don't mind carrying a second battery and you already have a few Canon lenses in your collection, the pricier T7i may make more sense for you. Let's break it all down.

Nikon D3500 Canon EOS Rebel T7i Release 2018 2017 Megapixels 24.2 24.2 Sensor APS C APS C Quiet shutter mode Yes No Speed 5fps 6fps Video 1080/60fps 1080/60fps Weathersealed No No Battery life 1550 shots 600 shots LCD Fixed Swivel Touchscreen No Yes Viewfinder magnification 0.85x 0.82x Flash Yes Yes Wi-Fi No Yes Bluetooth Yes Yes Focus points 11 45 Weight 12.9 ounces 26.3 ounces Dimension 3.82 × 4.88 × 2.74 inches 5.2 x 3.9 x 3.0 inches

Both the Nikon D3500 and the Canon EOS T7i are boast-worthy entry-level cameras with expansive collections of available accessories and lenses. There are more similarities between these cameras than things that set them apart. However, it's the minor differences that led me to purchase the D3500 over Canon's T7i.

I take wildlife and landscape photos for a living, and I've spent an extraordinary amount of time with the Canon T7i and Nikon's D3500. On paper, the Nikon D3500 is advertised as being able to shoot 1,550 shots per battery charge. In real life, I'm able to click the shutter more than 2,000 times before the battery gives out. With the Canon T7i, you can take only 600 pictures. If you're on vacation or shooting while hiking, that's a big deal, and one of the many reasons I favor the Nikon D3500.

Another plus for the Nikon is quiet shutter mode. Internal volume controls almost completely silence the clicking DSLRs are known to produce. It's not totally silent, but it's so quiet that animals and people around you won't notice you're taking pictures unless you're in their face.

Sizewise, the Nikon D3500 is the clear winner. It has a beefier handgrip than its predecessor and is comfortable to hold for long periods. It also weighs in at half that of the Canon.

Nikon holds focus better in our Nikon D3500 vs Canon T7i battle and tracks moving objects without error, despite not having as many focus points as its rival, Canon. I had zero issues honing in on moving birds or running children and securing the shot every time.

Nikon colors are realistic and the sensor pulls noise and colors out of the shadows without trouble, even if you're not using post-production software. Whether you're photographing in JPEG or RAW, Nikon files are easy to work with and won't leave you wanting more.

The Canon T7i is no slouch in the spec department. It bests the Nikon in having a rotatable touchscreen. That feature alone makes it the right choice for those live streaming to YouTube or other platforms without a videographer's assistance. The LCD on the back is also touch-friendly, although a bit quirky and not as responsive as newer Canon models.

This camera shoots 6fps, which is one more burst shot than you'll get out of the Nikon. That's how the spec sheet reads anyway. In real-life practice, the Canon has trouble focusing on moving objects, like running children or a bird in flight, so this isn't the camera I'd recommend for wildlife or action photographers.

Canon colors are subjective: some call them oversaturated and others love them. Canon color science hasn't changed much over the years, so like most DSLRs in their lineup, you'll get familiar-looking images. Still, Canon fails when it comes to dynamic range. They've always been behind the competition here, but it's more evident with the T7i. You won't be able to pull fine details out of the shadows in post-production with the T7i. Darker areas of an image appear slightly grainy, making this model not the best for landscape photographers.

If you take family photos, the Canon will please you

I was disappointed with the Canon T7i's Wi-fi, something the D3500 lacks. It fails at connecting so often that it renders the feature virtually useless, which is a shame.

If you take family photos or images solely of people, the Canon will please you. It renders natural-looking skin tones and brings out the finest of details in hair color.

