If you're new to DSLRs, the D3500 is at the top of the best digital camera list today. It's small in size but is equipped with a deeper grip and thumb pad than previous models, making it more comfortable to use. It lacks a touchscreen, but the D3500 takes north of 1550 pictures per battery charge, and images are stunning.

Controls on right side

1,550 shots per charge

Lightweight

Quiet shutter mode

Excellent picture quality Cons Fixed LCD

The Nikon D3400 has a fixed LCD and inconvenient button placement, but it's still a reliable camera. If you're looking for the cheapest entry-level DSLR on the market, you found it. The D3400 is compact, lightweight, and affordable. The picture quality is identical to the 3500, and it comes with the same kit lens. This model also comes in two colors.

Inexpensive

Excellent picture quality

Lightweight

Available in red or black Cons Fixed LCD

No touchscreen

Inconvenient placement of buttons

We think the Nikon D3500 is one of the best DSLRs for beginners this year. It's a few years newer than the D3400, has a quiet shutter mode, and conveniently placed buttons that make it easy to use. If you don't mind missing out on silent mode or don't care about the button placement on your DSLR, the D3400 is the way to go. Dollar for dollar, it's the cheapest beginner-friendly DSLR around.

Nikon D3400 vs D3500: Do you want an affordable classic or an upgraded superstar?

The choice between the classic Nikon D3400 and the upgraded Nikon D3500 comes down to how and where you use your camera. There's a lot of similarity between models, but the difference begins to show when you take pictures away from home. If you shoot outdoors, far away from electrical outlets, you'll appreciate the D3500's extra battery life. If getting a few hundred more shots out of your battery doesn't matter, the Nikon D3400 has many of the same selling points as the newer D3500, but it'll save you more than a C-note.

Nikon D3500 Nikon D3400 Release date 2018 2016 Megapixels 24.2 24.2 AF Points 11 11 Continuous shooting 5fps 5fps Video Full HD/60fps Full HD/60fps ISO 100-25600 100-25600 Battery life 1550 shots 1200 shots LCD Fixed Fixed Touchscreen No No Flash Yes Yes Liveview Yes Yes Quiet shutter mode Yes No Bluetooth Yes Yes Weight 12.9 ounces 14 ounces Dimensions 3.82 × 4.88 × 2.74 inches 3.9 x 4.9 x 3.0 inches

Both the Nikon D3500 and the D3400 are outstanding starter DSLRs with tons of available accessories and a large body of lenses to their name. In fact, some of the best DSLR camera lenses are made for Nikon's APS C lineup and marry well with the D3500 and D3400. The two cameras' differences are minimal, but they fall into that make it or break it category for me.

As someone who takes photographs for a living, I think the dissimilarities, though minor, make choosing the best camera a no-brainer. On paper, the Nikon D3500 has longer battery life. Nikon claims you can get 1,550 shots out of the D3500 and 1,200 out of the D3400. In reality, my testing showed the D3500 grabbing just north of 2,000 pictures before the battery fizzled while the D3400 could snap take 900 on one battery charge. If you're heading out on vacation or out to the woods on a hike, the bigger battery will mean the difference between getting the shot and needing to step away and recharge batteries.

The D3500's most impressive feature for wildlife, event, and wedding photographers is the inclusion of quiet shutter mode. It doesn't give you a completely silent shutter, but it tones the volume down so much that animals or people around you won't be bothered by incessant clicking of the shutter. That's a new feature in Nikon's D3000 line, and one we hope they'll continue to implement in future releases.

Also new to the D3500 is the button layout. The D3400 has the pushbutton controls split between the left and right sides. Because of that, you need to pull the camera away from your eye, potentially missing a once in a lifetime shot, to make minor adjustments. With the D3500, all but one button has been moved to the right just below the shutter. That puts controls next to your shooting hand's thumb, allowing you to make changes without having to look at the back of the camera. The only button remaining on the left of the D3500 is the pop-up flash. If you're snapping in manual or don't have the camera set to auto mode, you can force the flash to open with this button.

Two great cameras with a few key differences

The D3500 weighs in about an ounce lighter than its older sibling. That doesn't sound like enough to matter, but if you carry a camera in your hand all day or tuck it inside a backpack, you'll notice the change. The D3500 also has a slimmer profile, which is reminiscent of a mirrorless camera. It's sleek and thin in all the right places while remaining easy to handle.

The beefier, rubberized grip is appreciated. Small grips tend to cause hand cramps and muscle fatigue, and Nikon's thicker grip feels good without adding any unnecessary bulk. The thumb grip also spreads out wider than the one on the D3400. If you found that camera to be a little too cramped, you'll be amazed by how a deeper grip has changed everything.

Everything else under the hood and on the body remains the same between the Nikon D3500 and D3400. Really, these are two great cameras with a few key differences.

Both models take phenomenal pictures. They share the same processor and output 24.2-megapixels. Colors are accurate in bright sun, and with help from the pop-up flash, nighttime pics are rarely grainy or out of focus. Neither model has 4K video, but they each film in Full HD, shooting at 60fps. The D3500 and D3400 capture in JPEG and RAW, and photos can be imported into Adobe Photoshop or your favorite photo editor.

Another plus for both: built-in Bluetooth. Using Nikon's free app, you're able to transfer photos directly from your camera to your phone in minutes for social media sharing or to backup your collection.

The downfall for both models is the lack of an articulating screen, and that's a bummer. Neither model is the right choice for you if you want to stream video of yourself on your own or grab a quick selfie. The cameras are also void of a touchscreen, so, while you can look at the scene around you in LiveView using the LCD on the back, you still need to press the shutter button to take a picture. It feels outdated, even for a budget system. The menu is navigatable by the buttons on the rear of the cameras instead of through the LCD. Nikon has always had one of the easiest to learn menu systems, and it's identical on the D3400 and D3500.

As someone who shoots a camera for a living, I favor the D3500 because it's newer, takes more pictures per battery charge, has a rebuilt, deeper grip, and has a built-in quiet mode that won't disturb wildlife in the woods or guests at a wedding. If you want the best entry-level camera, you want the newer D3500. As with a lot of technology, newer is better in this case. So if you own the D3400 but find the battery life somewhat limiting or the grip too small, the D3500 is a solid upgrade that's sure to please.

If you don't care about those features or want to save a few bucks before taking a deep dive into photography, the D3400 still has most of the same hardware under the hood as its newer sibling but rings up cheaper at the register. And hey, who couldn't use a few extra dollars for new glass? Both the D3400 and D3500 DSLRs come with an 18-55mm kit lens, and the whole package is small enough to tuck in your favorite camera bag.

