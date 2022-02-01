The Nillkin CamShield Pro iPhone Case for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups boasts some impressive features for an inexpensive case. The TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) bumper and hard PC (polycarbonate) back offer protection in a slim package. Reinforced corners offer even more protection. It's a MagSafe-compatible case, so your MagSafe charger and other accessories will work great. But what makes this case really stand out is a simple sliding cover that protects your camera lenses from getting scratched when not in use.

Nillkin CamShield Pro iPhone Case: Price and availability

You can find Nillkin cases on Amazon or on Nillkin's own site. Most models in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineup are available in several different colors and textures. The cases sell for $17.99, though certain models and colors are $18.99. Nillkin CamShield Pro iPhone Case: What's good

At first, this looks like your typical inexpensive silicone case. It has a soft, silicone texture and a few color options. A circle of magnets inside makes it work beautifully with the MagSafe charger and other MagSafe accessories. But what really makes this case stand out is the sliding cover, which covers up the entire camera module when not in use. Just slide it open when you want to take photos. While the case feels soft to the touch, the bumper portion is actually TPU while the back is a hard PC for plenty of protection. For even more protection around the vulnerable iPhone corners, there are impact-resistant "airbags," or pockets of air. The corners of the case are visibly thicker than the rest of the bumper. The edges of the case have textured stripes, which give you a better grip on your phone. Clicky button covers protect your Sleep/Wake and volume buttons. Cutouts for your mute switch, Lightning port, and speaker holes ensure full functionality. The bumper has a lip that comes up just above the iPhone screen for face-down protection.

This case protects your entire iPhone, including the camera lenses.

The area around the camera module has a deep lip, so even if the cover is open, your camera lenses will not touch the table when you set your phone down. The camera cover has a little handle on it to help you open and close it. It doesn't slide open easily, which is good for when your iPhone is being jostled around in a bag. But it does take a couple of (dry) fingers and some effort to slide it open. My case has a striped texture on the back, but it's also available with a dotted texture or no texture at all on the back. The case says "Nillkin" along one edge and "Discover Innovation" behind the lens cover. Nillkin CamShield Pro iPhone Case: What's not good

I've reviewed my share of luxurious leather and designer cases; the Nillkin CamShield Pro iPhone Case definitely isn't that. It's an inexpensive case, and it does look and feel pretty basic. Functionally, it's great; I don't mean to imply it's ill-fitting or anything like that. It just doesn't feel or look very fancy. For example, while some silicone cases (such as Apple's) are lined with soft microfiber, this one is not. Nillkin CamShield Pro iPhone Case: Competition

Another lightweight but protective MagSafe case I really like is the Survivor Endurance MagSafe Case. It does cost a bit more, but it comes in several translucent colors that let your iPhone's Apple logo show through just slightly. This case does not have a camera cover, though.

If you want another case option with a camera cover, check out the HAMBNAG Clear Magnetic Case with Camera Cover over on Amazon. It has similar functionality to the Nillkin CamShield Pro iPhone Case, only it's clear. Nillkin CamShield Pro iPhone Case: Should you buy it?