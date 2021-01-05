Major acquisitions are the name of the game for the gaming industry right now and Nintendo is making moves so as not to miss out. Today, Nintendo announced that it has agreed to acquire Next Level Games, makers of one of the best Nintendo Switch games available, Luigi's Mansion 3.

Per Nintendo, this acquisition is expected to close on March 1, 2021, pending the participants being okay with the undisclosed terms and regulatory approval under the Investment Canada Act.

Based in Vancouver, Canada, Next Level Games developed different titles like Super Mario Strikers in 2005 and Spider-Man: Friend or Foe in 2007 before eventually working on Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon in 2013 and more recently, Luigi's Mansion 3 in 2019.

Nintendo's first-party developers are organized quite differently from others like Sony and Microsoft, with a bulk of Nintendo's development forces located in the Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development unit, or Nintendo EPD. With that said, Nintendo does own a few other game development studios, including 1-Up Studio, Monolith Soft, NDCube and Retro Studios.