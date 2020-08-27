What you need to know
- Nintendo and Lunchables are partnering up to give away Nintendo Switch consoles.
- 750 winners in the US will receive a Nintendo Switch console as well as two free digital games.
- Those who do not win the big prize can still earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points from Lunchables packaging.
- The promotion will run from September 1 through December 31, 2020.
Nintendo and Lunchables are partnering up for a new promotion that will run in the United States from September 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020. During that time, specially marked packages of Lunchables will result in a grand total of 750 winners. These winners will receive a free Nintendo Switch with two digital downloads of their choice.
These specially marked packages will feature popular Nintendo characters from games such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, and Pokémon Sword and Shield.
Players who do not win one of the 750 Nintendo Switch Prize Packs might still be able to earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum points for their Nintendo accounts. These points can be used towards purchasing a digital game on the Nintendo eShop.
