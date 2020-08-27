Nintendo LunchablesSource: Nintendo / The Kraft Heinz Company

What you need to know

  • Nintendo and Lunchables are partnering up to give away Nintendo Switch consoles.
  • 750 winners in the US will receive a Nintendo Switch console as well as two free digital games.
  • Those who do not win the big prize can still earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points from Lunchables packaging.
  • The promotion will run from September 1 through December 31, 2020.

Nintendo and Lunchables are partnering up for a new promotion that will run in the United States from September 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020. During that time, specially marked packages of Lunchables will result in a grand total of 750 winners. These winners will receive a free Nintendo Switch with two digital downloads of their choice.

These specially marked packages will feature popular Nintendo characters from games such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, and Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

Players who do not win one of the 750 Nintendo Switch Prize Packs might still be able to earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum points for their Nintendo accounts. These points can be used towards purchasing a digital game on the Nintendo eShop.

Game money

Nintendo Gift Card

Get your favorite games

Nintendo gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes and more on the Nintendo eShop. They also come in a wide variety of denominations, which is perfect to start saving up for Nintendo games.

Get More Switch

Nintendo Switch

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.