It's been a long time, but we're finally getting a new WarioWare game. WarioWare: Get It Together! is set to release on Sept. 10, 2021.

The game, part of the cult favorite WarioWare Inc. series, was announced at E3 2021 during the Nintendo Direct. It's been a few years since the last one — WarioWare Gold in 2018 for the 3DS, so the news was a pleasant surprise. Prior to that, the last one was in 2013 with Game & Wario on The Wii U. WarioWare is probably most famous outside its series for being a map in Super Smash Bros. You can watch the trailer below.