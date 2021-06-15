What you need to know
- WarioWare: Get It Together! is the newest game in the WarioWare series since WarioWare Gold in 2018.
- The cult-favorite minigame collection game will also feature two-player co-op.
- The game is set to release on Sept. 10, 2021.
It's been a long time, but we're finally getting a new WarioWare game. WarioWare: Get It Together! is set to release on Sept. 10, 2021.
The game, part of the cult favorite WarioWare Inc. series, was announced at E3 2021 during the Nintendo Direct. It's been a few years since the last one — WarioWare Gold in 2018 for the 3DS, so the news was a pleasant surprise. Prior to that, the last one was in 2013 with Game & Wario on The Wii U. WarioWare is probably most famous outside its series for being a map in Super Smash Bros. You can watch the trailer below.
The biggest change from previous entries is that Get It Together will feature two-player co-op. It's unclear at this time if it'll only be local co-op or if it'll have online capabilities, likely through Nintendo Switch Online. We'll update this story when we learn more, but Nintendo is set to announce more details during its Treehouse later today.
There were rumblings of a new WarioWare game a couple weeks ago, after a tweet from Beta64Official was going around allegedly depicting an official survey from Nintendo. The tweet showed a question concerning whether the user would pay $50 for a WarioWare game.
