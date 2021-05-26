Nintendo has announced that Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will launch on November 19 this year. What's even more interesting is that Pokémon Legends Arceus will be out sooner than some people probably expected. Nintendo had tentatively placed it in 2022 at some point, and now the company has announced that it's releasing early on January 28.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are remakes of the beloved generation four titles that feature a chibi art style, which has been contentious among some series fans. Regardless of your thoughts, the style has been modernized and battle animations have been updated to look much better than they were nearly 15 years ago.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is Nintendo's most ambitious Pokémon game to date. Everyone has been asking for a proper open-world RPG, and Legends: Arceus is finally set to deliver that. The gameplay has been compared to Breath of the Wild, and it truly looks like a huge evolution for the series. Legends: Arceus takes place in the Sinnoh region, long before the events of Diamond and Pearl. Players will be tasked with creating the region's very first Pokédex.

There are a lot of Pokémon games on the horizon, and they look like they could be some of the best RPGs for Nintendo Switch when they release. The future's certainly bright for The Pokémon Company.