What you need to know
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will release for Nintendo Switch on November 19, 2021.
- Nintendo revealed that Pokémon Legends: Arceus is coming to Nintendo Switch early next year on January 28, 2022.
- All three games are available to preorder at various retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.
Nintendo has announced that Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will launch on November 19 this year. What's even more interesting is that Pokémon Legends Arceus will be out sooner than some people probably expected. Nintendo had tentatively placed it in 2022 at some point, and now the company has announced that it's releasing early on January 28.
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are remakes of the beloved generation four titles that feature a chibi art style, which has been contentious among some series fans. Regardless of your thoughts, the style has been modernized and battle animations have been updated to look much better than they were nearly 15 years ago.
Pokémon Legends: Arceus is Nintendo's most ambitious Pokémon game to date. Everyone has been asking for a proper open-world RPG, and Legends: Arceus is finally set to deliver that. The gameplay has been compared to Breath of the Wild, and it truly looks like a huge evolution for the series. Legends: Arceus takes place in the Sinnoh region, long before the events of Diamond and Pearl. Players will be tasked with creating the region's very first Pokédex.
There are a lot of Pokémon games on the horizon, and they look like they could be some of the best RPGs for Nintendo Switch when they release. The future's certainly bright for The Pokémon Company.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
New Apple TV 4K users complain of missing 4K content
Users of the new Apple TV say that a bug is showing some content on the platform to be incorrectly labelled as HD even if it's available in 4K. It is unclear if the content shown is in the correct format.
Apple Via del Corso in Rome opens Thursday, May 27
Apple's new Via Del Corso store in Rome will open to the public on Thursday, May 27. Customers can book 45-minute slots throughout the day to visit.
Check these stores for the hottest Nintendo Switch controllers
Whether you're looking for a cool Zelda Joy-Con or the latest themed Pro Controller buying the latest Switch accessories can be hard. They tend to sell out quickly, so you'll need to check store frequently with credit card at the ready.
Peacefully game on your Switch Lite with these great headphones
There are a ton of headphones and earbuds out on the market, but what's the best for your Nintendo Switch Lite? Don't worry! No matter what your style or budget may be, there's something here for everyone.