Nintendo announces you can soon buy single Joy-Cons for less

Nintendo of America just announced via Twitter that single Joy-Cons will be available for purchase starting November 9, 2020. The options are either a left Neon Blue controller or a right Neon Red controller and they will cost $40 each. Nintendo has previously sold individual Joy-Cons, but they have been very hard to find recently and previously sold for $50 instead of $40. So, you'll be able to save $10 this go around.

Starting on 11/9, single #NintendoSwitch Joy-Con controllers will be available for purchase for $39.99. Choose from the left Joy-Con controller in Neon Blue, and the right Joy-Con controller in Neon Red. pic.twitter.com/wXW8BEssS7 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 23, 2020

Nintendo has recently been in several legal battles due to the Nintendo Switch's rampant Joy-Con drift issues, which cause characters on screen to move around without anyone touching the joysticks. It's possible that allowing players to purchase single Joy-Cons at a slightly lower price is the Japanese gaming company's answer to how many people are affected by these controller complications in the United States.

Whether you're trying to find a replacement for that drifting Joy-Con, want to get a different color from the Joy-Cons you already have, or simply want more Joy-Cons for multiplayer party games, the slightly lower price will make these controllers a little easier to obtain.