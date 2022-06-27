What you need to know
- Nintendo is holding a Partner Direct showcase on June 28, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET.
- This showcase is focused entirely on third-party games that are coming to Nintendo Switch.
- The presentation is slated to run for around 25 minutes.
At long last, a new Nintendo Direct is on the way! Nintendo is holding a new Nintendo Direct presentation this week, which will be focused on third-party games that will soon be joining the Nintendo Switch ecosystem.
The publisher shared the news on Monday, confirming with just a day's warning that a Nintendo Direct would be held on June 28, 2022. The showcase is slated to run for about 25 minutes, and is also confirmed to be a Partner Direct. This means that Nintendo won't have a first-party presence and instead, the presentation is focused entirely on what third-party game studios and publishers will be bringing to the Nintendo Switch.
If you want to catch the showcase live, you'll want to tune in via Nintendo's YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET. While Nintendo has not yet really taken part in the summer gaming events via its usual big first-party showcase, it's still been present, with a recent Nintendo Direct focused on Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which is slated to launch on July 29, 2022 exclusively for Nintendo Switch.
