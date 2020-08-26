Without any warning, Nintendo uploaded a Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase to the internet this morning. While there aren't any huge surprises waiting in the video, we did learn some release dates for already known games. Here are all the games that were announced during the Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase.
Every game listed during the Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase
Here are all the games that were announced during the Nintendo Direct Mini.
Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory
Match the rhythm of familiar songs in order to defeat enemies and make your way through stages in Square Enix's upcoming game. As you do so, you'll unlock scenes from the Kingdom Hearts series. You can also compete with online or local multiplayer. It launches on November 13, 2020.
Fuser
NCSOFT's Fuser allows you to control the music at a music festival. Combine popular songs and see how well you score. Compete with others to see who can create the best beat. It releases Fall 2020.
Taiko No Tatsujin: Tythmic Adventure Pack
Two games from the Taiko No Tatsujin series are released in one pack. Solve mysteries around the world and face off against enemies by striking to the beat in Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.'s upcoming game. There are 250 monsters to recruit and over 130 songs. It launches Winter 2020.
World of Tanks Blitz
Wargaming.net's free-to-play tank fighting game allows you to compete in 7v7 battles. Customize your tanks, explore various locations and assemble your team. It launches on Nintendo Switch later today.
Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions
Survios' boxing game provides a story driven fighter that allows you to play as familiar characters from the Rocky series including Apollo Creed, Rocky Balboa, Ivan Drago, Viktor Drago, and Clubber Lang. Compete with friends to see who will win. The game launches in Spring 2021.
Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend
Three games originally released on Game Boy are coming together in one pack for Nintendo Switch: The Final Fantasy Legend, Final Fantasy Legend 2, and Final Fantasy Legend 3. Explore fantasy towns and take down monsters as you explore each game. It releases on December 15.
Just Dance 2021
Dance to popular songs and see how well you can score. You can also work with a friend in co-op to bust a move and score high. The game includes 40 new tracks to dance to. It releases on November 12.
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
All modes from the original puzzle game are included in this version. Online mode allows up to four players to compete against each other. It comes to Nintendo Switch on December 8.
Additional announcements
The following announcements were listed off quickly at the end of the Nintendo Direct Mini.
- Minecraft Dungeons Creeping Winter DLC - September
- Jump Force Deluxe Edition - August 28
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions - August 28
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition - August 27
Nintendo Direct Mini
That's all the games that were announced during August's Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase. Hopefully at least one of the games that was shown catches your eye and gives you something to look forward to.
