Last week, we reported that a five-part documentary series detailing Nintendo's history as a company was set to release next month on Crackle, a free, ad-supported streaming service.

On February 17th, a trailer for the documentary series, Playing with Power: The Nintendo Story was released on Youtube (via IGN). The trailer is 2 minutes, 38 seconds long and features snippets of interviews from some prominent video game industry veterans; such as head of Xbox Phil Spencer, Atari co-founder Nolan Bushnell, Electronic Arts founder Trip Hawkins and former marketing VP at Nintendo of America, Perrin Kaplan.

Nintendo is a company with an extensive history, offering a diverse lineup of products and services since 1889. Nintendo has not only sold video games — their offerings have included everything from Hanafuda playing cards to love hotels, which are Japanese hotels known for their appeal to young couples.

Starting in the 1980s, Nintendo really began their venture into the video game market, taking the world by storm with handhelds such as the GameBoy, and more recently with consoles like the Nintendo Switch who has now outsold the Nintendo 3DS and is home to some of the best games in Nintendo history.