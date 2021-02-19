Nintendo Switch Pro ControllerSource: Nintendo

What you need to know

  • A five-part documentary series focused on Nintendo's history is set to release on the free streaming service Crackle.
  • A new trailer showcasing some of the docuseries' content has been released.
  • The docuseries, called Playing with Power: The Nintendo Story, will release on March 1st.

Last week, we reported that a five-part documentary series detailing Nintendo's history as a company was set to release next month on Crackle, a free, ad-supported streaming service.

On February 17th, a trailer for the documentary series, Playing with Power: The Nintendo Story was released on Youtube (via IGN). The trailer is 2 minutes, 38 seconds long and features snippets of interviews from some prominent video game industry veterans; such as head of Xbox Phil Spencer, Atari co-founder Nolan Bushnell, Electronic Arts founder Trip Hawkins and former marketing VP at Nintendo of America, Perrin Kaplan.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Nintendo is a company with an extensive history, offering a diverse lineup of products and services since 1889. Nintendo has not only sold video games — their offerings have included everything from Hanafuda playing cards to love hotels, which are Japanese hotels known for their appeal to young couples.

Starting in the 1980s, Nintendo really began their venture into the video game market, taking the world by storm with handhelds such as the GameBoy, and more recently with consoles like the Nintendo Switch who has now outsold the Nintendo 3DS and is home to some of the best games in Nintendo history.

Versatile Gaming

Eshop Nintendo Card

Nintendo Switch eShop Gift Card

Gaming on-the-go or at home

There's a reason the Nintendo Switch has been one of the most popular consoles over the past two years. Its sleek design, versatility and seemingly endless pool of thrilling games make it a great choice for gamers of all ages.

Get More Switch

Nintendo Switch

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.