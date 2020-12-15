On December 15th at 12:00 p.m. ET, Nintendo released a fresh Indie World showcase, a presentation that gives us a 15 minute look at all of the big indie titles that will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch in the next few months or years. The Nintendo Switch has become the premier platform for some of the best indie games in the last few years, from Stardew Valley to Hades to Hollow Knight, and Nintendo seems poised to continue that streak. Here are all of the games that have been announced so far. We'll continue to update as the Direct continues.
Every game listed during the Indie World showcase
Here are all of the games listed during December's Indie World showcase.
Spelunky 1 and 2
The tough as nails platformer rougelikes Spelunky and Spelunky 2 are both coming to Nintendo Switch in Summer 2021. Spelunky 1 will feature local multiplayer, while Spelunky 2 will feature local and online multiplayer.
Fisti-Fluffs
Battle adorable furbabies in this action brawler that releases on the Nintendo Switch first in early 2021.
Very Very Valet
You and three other players race to see who can park cars first in this insane party game when that releases on Nintendo Switch first as a timed exclusive in early 2021.
Tunche
Uncover the mysteries of the rainforest in this hand drawn beat 'em up when this game releases first on Nintendo Switch in March 2021.
Cybershadow
Rescue your ninja clan in this new action platformer with a cybernetic ninja spin. Scan compatible Shovel Knight amiibo to get help from a familiar fairy friend. Coming to the Nintendo Switch on January 26, 2021.
Calico
A cat cafe simulator where you build a cafe full of pastries and cute cats. Available on the Nintendo Switch today.
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
Heal sick animals, clean the wilderness, and save the island when this gorgeous game arrives on the Nintendo Switch in Spring 2021.
Gnosia
A sci-fi visual novel with a social deduction twist, where every playthrough is unique. It launches on the Nintendo Switch early 2021.
Happy Game
A psychedelic horror game set in a bizarre dream world. Releases on the Nintendo Switch in Spring 2021.
Super Meat Boy Forever
Play through thousands of levels with tons of different characters when Super Meat Boy Forever releases as a console launch exclusive on December 23, 2020.
Grindstone
Grind through over 200 levels in this unique puzzle game that releases today as a console launch exclusive.
Among Us
The smash hit Among Us releases on the Nintendo Switch later today.
Additional games
The following games were all announced in a short montage:
- When the Past was Around - Today
- Kosmokrats - March 2021 (timed console exclusive)
- Hoa - April 2021
- Hazel Sky - March 2021
- Trash Sailors - Spring 2021
- Finding Paradise - Spring 2021
