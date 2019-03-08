Nintendo is attempting VR for the second (we remember you, Virtual Boy) time, though it's not necessarily the way we imagined. The Nintendo Labo VR Kit is planned for a release next month and offers a slightly unusual take on VR. Rather than bringing VR games to the Switch itself, the VR Kit offers a way to build a do-it-yourself pair of VR goggles and create several minigame experiences to play with them. Nintendo Labo VR Kit (Pre-order at Amazon) Nintendo Labo Starter Kit (Pre-order at Amazon) It's an unusual way to approach VR, so here's everything you need to know before diving into Nintendo Labo VR: What is Nintendo Labo?

Nintendo Labo is a series of do-it-yourself kits for the Nintendo Switch that combine a special Nintendo Switch software program with cardboard creations that adults or children can build, and then use to interact and play with the Nintendo Switch. For example, one of the kits contains a small, buildable piano that, when set up with the Nintendo Switch, will actually play music. There are a number of different kits available with different projects, and using the software that comes with Nintendo Labo, users can also invent their own games and interactions and build entirely new creations themselves. What is the Nintendo Labo VR Kit? The Nintendo Labo VR Kit is the fourth of Nintendo's Labo Kits and has a special gimmick none of the others do: one of its projects is a pair of VR goggles. The kit allows you to build VR goggles that use the Switch to create a VR experience that can then be paired with the other creations in the kit to play small, simple games. What does the VR Kit contain?

The VR Kit contains: The Nintendo Labo software, including the Toy-Con Garage

The components for a Labo VR goggles project

The components for five other projects, including a camera, a blaster, a bird, an elephant, and a wind pedal. These projects integrate with the VR goggles to create VR experiences.

A screen holder and a safety cap What is the Starter Set and what does it contain?

The Nintendo Labo VR Kit isn't the only way to experience Nintendo Labo VR. The VR Kit is the most complete version, but if you're on the fence about purchasing it, there's a cheaper option. The Starter Kit costs less and doesn't contain as many projects, but can be later augmented with expansion kits until you have all the available projects. The Starter Kit contains just the VR goggles and the blaster project, as well as the Nintendo Labo software, a screen holder, and a safety cap. There are then two expansion kits you can purchase - one containing the camera and elephant projects, and the other containing the wind pedal and bird. The expansion sets do not contain Labo software, VR goggles, the screen holder, or the safety cap. Should I get the Labo VR Kit? Though the Nintendo Labo VR Kits aren't out yet, the description of how the VR goggles work presents some fairly significant concerns about hygiene, eye strain, and general flimsiness. While we highly recommend the other Nintendo Labo Kits available, you may want to read more about the concerns before purchasing the kit for your child or yourself. How much do the VR Kit, Starter Set, and Expansion Sets cost? All Nintendo Labo VR kits are planned for launch on April 12, 2019. The full kit costs $80, the starter kit costs $40, and each of the two expansion sets costs $20. Nintendo Labo VR Kit (Pre-order at Amazon) Nintendo Labo Starter Kit (Pre-order at Amazon) The expansion sets will only be available for purchase through Nintendo and will not be sold in stores. Want to know more? If you have any other questions about the Nintendo Labo VR Kits, please ask them in the comments below!