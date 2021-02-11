What you need to know
- New Nintendo Switch owners can book a virtual "Concierge" session with Nintendo customer service representatives for free.
- Persons must be over the age of 18 in order to book a session.
- There are six 30-minute sessions to choose from that cover a variety of topics.
For those who may feel a little out of the loop when it comes to their new Nintendo Switch system — whether you're completely new to gaming, are new to Nintendo systems or haven't played a game in years — Nintendo is now offering a concierge service free of charge. For anyone over the age of 18, be it a parent of a Switch owner or a Switch owner themselves, they can head over to Nintendo's Concierge webpage and book a virtual one-on-one session with gaming experts.
Six different types of consultation sessions are available, each lasting 30 minutes:
- Nintendo Switch 101
- Games (Getting Started)
- Games (What to Play Next)
- Security and Privacy
- Nintendo Account
- Customization
The Nintendo Switch has been a hot topic lately, even outselling the Nintendo 3DS as of a recent financial report. Its games' sales have gone through the roof, with top games selling tens of millions of copies.
For anyone who may be on the fence about getting a Nintendo Switch, this service may assist them in figuring out some things that seasoned Switch owners may already be clued in on. And for those looking for game recommendations, they can also have a look at our list of the best selling games on Nintendo Switch and why they're awesome.
Versatile Gaming
Nintendo Switch eShop Gift Card
Gaming on-the-go or at home
There's a reason the Nintendo Switch has been one of the most popular consoles over the past two years. Its sleek design, versatility and seemingly endless pool of thrilling games make it a great choice for gamers of all ages.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
A link to the past: Why Nintendo should port older Zelda games
The Legend of Zelda's 35th anniversary is just around the corner. What would be a better way to celebrate it than Nintendo porting some of our favorites in the franchise onto the Nintendo Switch?
Apple says a new North Dakota bill could destroy the iPhone as we know it
A new bill introduced in North Dakota could see Apple forced to allow other App Stores and payment methods on its iOS devices, something the company says would destroy the iPhone as we know it.
Yes, I did buy 30 Happy Meals in order to catch 'em all!
To celebrate Pokémon's 25th Anniversary, McDonald's is doing a promotion. Each Happy Meal comes with a four pack of special edition Pokémon trading cards.
Find love with these dating simulators on Nintendo Switch
Love is always in the air when you're playing a dating simulator game. Here are the best ones for Nintendo Switch.