With Pokémon Home being released in the next month, Nintendo has just announced details, including pricing. Pokémon Home will have a free Basic plan with limited features, as well as a paid Premium plan with considerably more to offer. The Premium plan will be offered through the Nintendo eShop and will cost $3 a month, $5 for three months, or $16 for a year, excluding tax. Six different features were outlined in this announcement:

Moving Pokémon from Pokémon Bank

Number of Pokémon that can be deposited

Number of Pokémon that can be placed in the Wonder Box at once

Number of Pokémon that can be placed in the GTS at once

Room Trade

Judge function

The Basic plan will not allow players to move Pokémon from the Pokémon Bank to Home, nor will Basic subscribers be able to host Room Trades or use the Judge function. Basic Subscribers will be allowed to deposit up to 30 Pokémon, place three Pokémon in the Wonder Box, and place one Pokémon in the GTS at a time. Premium subscribers will be able to store up to 6,000 Pokémon, place ten Pokémon in the Wonder Box, and place three Pokémon in the GTS at a time.

The announcement also indicated that Pokémon Home will be able to work with Pokémon Go in the future, but upon launch it will only work with the Pokémon Bank, Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu!, Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee!, Pokémon Sword, and Pokémon Shield. Pokémon Home will operate under the National Pokédex system, including every single Pokémon, Mega Evolution, and Gigantamax Pokémon. Mystery Gifts will be available through Pokémon Home, as will new features, including a Judging feature, personal Rooms, News, and more.

The wait is almost over. Before you know it, Pokémon Home will be available, so be sure to check out our Pokémon Home Guide. We'll be updating with more details as soon as they become available!

