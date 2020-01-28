What you need to know
- Pokémon Home will offer a basic and a premium plan.
- The Premium plan will cost $16 annually.
- The Premium plan will offer significant benefits over the Basic plan, including storage of up to 6,000 Pokémon and backwards compatability with the Pokémon Bank.
With Pokémon Home being released in the next month, Nintendo has just announced details, including pricing. Pokémon Home will have a free Basic plan with limited features, as well as a paid Premium plan with considerably more to offer. The Premium plan will be offered through the Nintendo eShop and will cost $3 a month, $5 for three months, or $16 for a year, excluding tax. Six different features were outlined in this announcement:
- Moving Pokémon from Pokémon Bank
- Number of Pokémon that can be deposited
- Number of Pokémon that can be placed in the Wonder Box at once
- Number of Pokémon that can be placed in the GTS at once
- Room Trade
- Judge function
The Basic plan will not allow players to move Pokémon from the Pokémon Bank to Home, nor will Basic subscribers be able to host Room Trades or use the Judge function. Basic Subscribers will be allowed to deposit up to 30 Pokémon, place three Pokémon in the Wonder Box, and place one Pokémon in the GTS at a time. Premium subscribers will be able to store up to 6,000 Pokémon, place ten Pokémon in the Wonder Box, and place three Pokémon in the GTS at a time.
The announcement also indicated that Pokémon Home will be able to work with Pokémon Go in the future, but upon launch it will only work with the Pokémon Bank, Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu!, Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee!, Pokémon Sword, and Pokémon Shield. Pokémon Home will operate under the National Pokédex system, including every single Pokémon, Mega Evolution, and Gigantamax Pokémon. Mystery Gifts will be available through Pokémon Home, as will new features, including a Judging feature, personal Rooms, News, and more.
The wait is almost over. Before you know it, Pokémon Home will be available, so be sure to check out our Pokémon Home Guide. We'll be updating with more details as soon as they become available!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
You can now grab the Surface Duo SDK on macOS
Developers on macOS can now try out and work with the Surface Duo SDK. Just a week after the preview SDK became available on Windows, Microsoft shipped it out to macOS.
Neil Young: MacBook Pro is 'a piece of crap' with 'Fisher-Price' audio
Musician Neil Young has described the 16-Inch MacBook Pro as "a piece of crap" with "Fisher-Price" quality audio in an interview with The Vergecast.
Curve finally gets Apple Pay support!
Curve has just announced that its users will finally be able to use Apple Pay!
Deck out your Switch Lite with these sweet accessories
Having the right accessories can vastly improve your gaming experience. We've gathered the best companion items for the Nintendo Switch Lite. See what catches your interest.